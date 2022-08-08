Anne Heche Is in Extreme Critical Condition and Remains in Coma Following Car Crash

A rep for Anne Heche has given E! News an update on the Emmy winner’s health following her Los Angeles car crash on Aug. 5.

A new update has been given regarding Anne Heche's condition following her terrifying car crash last week. 

"At this time she is in extreme critical condition," the Six Days, Seven Nights actress' rep tells E! News. "She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

The rep added that she has a significant lung injury, which requires mechanical ventilation, as well as burns that require surgery.

On Aug. 5th, the 53-year-old Emmy winner was driving her blue Mini Cooper when it crashed into a Mar Vista home. The car was traveling at a high speed, so it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to The Los Angeles Fire Department.

Anne was treated on the scene and quickly transported to a hospital in critical condition after sustaining brutal burns from the incident, per the LAFD. The organization said Anne was able to speak to the first responders when they reached her. 

Since the incident, many of Anne's fellow stars have publicly shared their support and hopes for her recovery

"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," Alec Baldwin said in an Aug. 6 Instagram video. "There's not a lot of women I've worked with that are brave in the way that Anne is brave."

The Saturday Night Live star added, "I love you Anne, I love you and I think you are such a talented person. I hope everything is OK, I hope you come through this. My heart goes out to you. I'm sorry you had this tragic thing happen to you, and I'm sending you all my love."

Peter Facinelli, Anne's co-star in 2021's 13 Minutes, also sent Anne his best, writing on his Instagram Stories, "Praying for you and your beautiful family," alongside a photo of the two of them. 

Authorities are still investigating and have no updates as of Aug. 8. LAPD media relations told E! News the case has not been turned over to the District Attorney's office for charges.

