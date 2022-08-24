How Michael Bublé Promises to Share the Love During His "Baby Making Tour"

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
Date night has never sounded so right.
Summer may be coming to an end, but Michael Bublé is just beginning to spark the fire as he brings the heat to a concert venue near you. In fact, he's quick to call his latest round of shows a "baby making tour."
"Me and the band, all our job is to put a little bit of air into the tires, that's it," he exclusively shared with E! News. "And then you go home and you're riding the bikes all night long…We've been apart for all this time during COVID. And now we get to be smushed into a room together singing and dancing and laughing and crying. This is like going to a wedding. Somebody's getting laid for sure."
With a set list filled with what Michael called "baby making music," couples can expect plenty of hits including "Feeling Good," "Higher" and "Haven't Met You Yet."
At the same time, don't expect to get in the holiday spirit just yet, as he travels throughout the country from now until Oct. 11.
"I made one Christmas record now almost 11 years ago and I am so blessed that every year, people choose to have me join their family and their celebration," he said. "But really, I just want to enjoy it with my family now."
But you shouldn't be the slightest bit disappointed, because Michael is ready to deliver an unforgettable show for both new and old fans.
"People need to be taken away," he said. "They need to be entertained and I hope they choose me because I know they have a lot of choices. I feel like I'm an airline pilot right now. I know you could have chosen to fly with anyone but thank you for flying with us."
Buckle up and keep scrolling for a unique backstage look at Michael's shows. And find out when he's coming to your town after his brief paternity break by clicking here.
