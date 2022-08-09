Fashion Designer Zac Posen Engaged to Ballet Dancer Harrison Ball

Watch : Zac Posen Reveals He Took Kim K. to First Vogue Event

The most fashionable future groom.

Fashion designer Zac Posen announced his engagement to Harrison Ball with a sweet social post on Aug.8.

"Engaged 8.8.22," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram, along with a ring emoji and several cute pics of the couple. Snaps included the now fiancés enjoying a boat ride together, kissing in the desert and showing off an engagement ring.

Harrison also shared the news on his own Instagram, posting a pic of him and Zac standing next to two giant twin arrows with the caption, "GETTING HITCHED - CUPIDS ARROW(S)."

Following the announcement, the couple was flooded with well wishes from family, friends and his A-List clients. Reese Witherspoon, Nina Dobrev and Zoey Deutch all commented "congrats" on Zac's post while Christina Hendricks wrote, "Oh how wonderful!!!! Congrats!!"

Harrison, who is a principal dancer in the New York City Ballet, and Zac, who has designed costumes for the ballet company, went Instagram official in April 2021. Before Harrison, Zac dated French fashion editor and stylist Christopher Niquet.