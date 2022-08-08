How Renée Zellweger Feels About Ant Anstead Posting Photos of Her to His Instagram

When it comes to Ant Anstead's Instagram posts, don't count on a double tap from girlfriend Renée Zellweger.
Though fans have gotten a few glimpses into their romance thanks to Ant's Instagram, the actress hasn't been swayed to participate.
As she put it in an Aug. 7 interview with The Sunday Times, "Yeah, well, I don't pay much attention to any of that."
Now, it's not to say Renée—who met the TV personality on set of Celebrity IOU: Joyride—ignores Ant's profile, but rather, social media as a whole.
"I don't think it would be a good thing for me," the 53-year-old explained. "I have a list of things I like to get done every day."
That list includes talking with her mom and studying another language. Renée said that if she "had this compulsion to check my phone every day, well, that feels scary."
While she isn't spending her time on social platforms, the Judy actress also isn't subscribing to the idea of being obsessed with her youth.
"I have this conversation with my girlfriends all the time," she shared "Like, who's doin' it? Who's redefining 50 or 60 without having to say, ‘Hey, look at me with my clothes off and I still look almost as good as I did back then?' I don't want to be ‘almost what I was.' I want to be a thousand times better!"
She added, "You really can't do anything meaningful when you are worrying about whether you still look like you're in your twenties. You just can't."