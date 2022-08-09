The Biggest Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

Jennette Begins Acting, Reluctantly

Mom Debra McCurdy got Jennette and her brother Marcus an audition with child talent agent Barbara Cameron (Kirk and Candace's mom) but Barbara only wanted to sign Marcus, telling Debra that her daughter "lacks charisma," Jennette wrote. As devout Mormons, Debra told Jennette to pray for Barbara to accept her, and in the meantime she convinced the agency to take on her daughter too. She subsequently hated the acting class she had to go to as one of the conditions of Barbara signing her.

When she booked a job as a background actor at the age of 6, her mom informed her that—as her representative—"Mommy's not gonna take any of your money except for my salary, plus essentials." She neglected to say what "essentials" were. "This day was stressful and not fun, and if given the choice," Jennette wrote, "I would choose to never do anything like it again."

Jennette was working, but they were small roles that didn't satisfy her mother. After developing a bit of a crush on Frankie Muniz when she had a guest spot on Malcolm & the Middle in 2003, Jennette wondered in her prayers if her "impure thoughts" about the actor had made her undeserving and were preventing her from getting bigger parts.