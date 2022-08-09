The Biggest Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Memoir I'm Glad My Mom Died

(Content warning: This story discusses sexual and psychological abuse.)
Jennette McCurdy put it all out there.
In her hotly anticipated memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the Nickelodeon star pulled no punches when it came to discussing the perils of young fame, developing anorexia as a child, why she ultimately quit acting and the abuse she suffered at the hands of her mother, who died in 2013.
However, it took a lot of therapy before the 30-year-old was ready to reflect on her life for public consumption. "I spent six years of time, effort, and energy on the things that I explore in this book, but in a completely unpresentable way," she told TIME. "That work got me to the place where I was able to start exploring it creatively. So ultimately, what wound up on the page, that's all stuff that I really believe in and stand by. So I feel confident. I feel ready."
Delving into her past was a long, fraught journey, but the former star of iCarly and Sam & Cat sounds very optimistic about where she ended up.
Here are the most eye-opening revelations McCurdy shared in I'm Glad My Mom Died:
I'm Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy
