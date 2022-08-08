Love Island USA: A Look Back At Sereniti Springs' Best Style Moments From Season 4

Sereniti Springs served up look after look on Love Island USA. Shop her most fashionable outfits from the Peacock show.

Love Island Sereniti StylePeacock/ Love Island

The Love Island USA villa just has not been the same since Sereniti Springs left. It has only been a few short days, but her exit was the most surprising elimination so far. It was shocking to see Chazz Bryant choose Kat Bryant during the recoupling ceremony, but Sereniti left us with a charismatic and entertaining exit that we will never forget. She also blessed our TV screens with some great fashion moments throughout Season 4.

From her fuzzy purple slippers that she wore every morning to her on-trend swimsuit looks, Sereniti had bombshell-level style at all times. Let's take a look back at some of Sereniti's best fashion moments from Love Island USA.

Sereniti's Slippers and Sandals From Love Island

UGG Fluff You

These are "wear everywhere" shoes. They're fluffy enough to wear inside the house and they have a durable sole, so you can wear them on the go. They also come in light blue.

 

$100
UGG

Nike Asuna 2 Slides

These are great everyday slides. They have a soft, supportive foam and you'll want to wear them everywhere you go. These are available in six colorways.

$45
Nike
$50
$46
Amazon
$50
ASOS

Sereniti's Swimsuits on Love Island USA

PrettyLittleThing Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Padded Triangle Bikini Top and Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Bikini Bottoms

We've already seen this animal print swimsuit on Sydney. A string bikini is a classic look that's always in style. This one comes in so many fun colors and prints.

$25
$16
Top @ PLT
$18
$12
Bottom @ PLT

Beach Bunny Endless Summer Push Up-Endless Summer Skimpy

You can adjust the coverage on this top by zipping it up or unzipping it and that strappy. There are also some functional zippers on the bottom, which is a super fashionable, unique look.

$130
$52
Swimwearworld

Beach Riot Eva Bikini Top and Emmy Bikini Bottom

You can wear this swimsuit top as a shirt with some joggers, dark jeans, or cargos. The high-rise bottom is super flattering and it's a little cheeky at the back.

You can get the top at Revolve and Anthropologie. The bottom is available at Anthropologie and Revolve as well.

$98
Top @ Revolve
$98
Bottom @ Revolve
$98
Top @ Anthropologie

Shein Rib-Knit Chain Detail Triangle Tanga Bikini Swimsuit

This chain strap bikini is sold out in white, but it's just as sleek in black. Plus, it's super affordable at this price point. You can even wear the bikini top as a crop top. 

$14
Shein

Forever 21 Metallic Triangle Bikini Top and Metallic Bikini Bottoms

Sereniti shined in this futuristic, pink metallic bikini set. The top ties at the neck and in the front at the chest, perfectly coordinating with the cheeky bottoms.

$18
$13
Top
$18
$13
Bottom

Sereniti's Sunglasses on Love Island USA

Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses

Glam up any look with some oversized sunglasses. These also come in pink, white, and tortoise brown.

 

$65
$25
Quay
$65
Nordstrom

Quay Australia Almost Ready Sunglasses

Look and feel luxurious in these square frames from Quay Australia, which also come in brown.

 

$85
Quay

Sereniti's Fashion From Love Island

Shein Rib Knit Colorblock Panel Tube Dress and Ego Shoes Orbit Lace up Knotted Detail Square Toe Metallic Heel

Sereniti looked pretty in pink in this ombre strapless dress with lace-up white heels. This dress comes in six colorways. The heels come in white, black, and gold.

$11
Shein Dress
$34
Ego Heels

