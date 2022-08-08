Love Island USA: A Look Back At Sereniti Springs' Best Style Moments From Season 4

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Love Island USA villa just has not been the same since Sereniti Springs left. It has only been a few short days, but her exit was the most surprising elimination so far. It was shocking to see Chazz Bryant choose Kat Bryant during the recoupling ceremony, but Sereniti left us with a charismatic and entertaining exit that we will never forget. She also blessed our TV screens with some great fashion moments throughout Season 4.
From her fuzzy purple slippers that she wore every morning to her on-trend swimsuit looks, Sereniti had bombshell-level style at all times. Let's take a look back at some of Sereniti's best fashion moments from Love Island USA.
Sereniti's Slippers and Sandals From Love Island
UGG Fluff You
These are "wear everywhere" shoes. They're fluffy enough to wear inside the house and they have a durable sole, so you can wear them on the go. They also come in light blue.
Sereniti's Swimsuits on Love Island USA
PrettyLittleThing Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Padded Triangle Bikini Top and Brown Tiger Adjustable String Tie Bikini Bottoms
We've already seen this animal print swimsuit on Sydney. A string bikini is a classic look that's always in style. This one comes in so many fun colors and prints.
Beach Bunny Endless Summer Push Up-Endless Summer Skimpy
You can adjust the coverage on this top by zipping it up or unzipping it and that strappy. There are also some functional zippers on the bottom, which is a super fashionable, unique look.
Beach Riot Eva Bikini Top and Emmy Bikini Bottom
You can wear this swimsuit top as a shirt with some joggers, dark jeans, or cargos. The high-rise bottom is super flattering and it's a little cheeky at the back.
You can get the top at Revolve and Anthropologie. The bottom is available at Anthropologie and Revolve as well.
Shein Rib-Knit Chain Detail Triangle Tanga Bikini Swimsuit
This chain strap bikini is sold out in white, but it's just as sleek in black. Plus, it's super affordable at this price point. You can even wear the bikini top as a crop top.
Sereniti's Sunglasses on Love Island USA
Quay Australia Chain Reaction Sunglasses
Glam up any look with some oversized sunglasses. These also come in pink, white, and tortoise brown.
Quay Australia Almost Ready Sunglasses
Look and feel luxurious in these square frames from Quay Australia, which also come in brown.
Sereniti's Fashion From Love Island
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)