All the Details on Peacock’s New Series Everything I Know About Love

Prepare to fall for head over heels for Everything I Know About Love.

Don't get it twisted, though—the upcoming Peacock series, a semi-fictionalized version of Dolly Alderton's memoir of the same name, is not the stuff of rom-coms. Instead, the central love story is actually the friendship between two 20-somethings, Maggie (Emma Appleton) and Birdy (Bel Powley).

Living in London with two of their university pals, the childhood besties are riding the rollercoaster that is young adulthood and experiencing all the twists and turns that come with it. The premise might sound familiar, but what makes the series stand out among its predecessors is, as Powley told Cosmopolitan UK in June, that it's grounded in reality but ultimately really "joyful."

"They're having the best time," she added. "I think that's where there will be a stark difference with our show, unlike other shows that have been about women."

And while Everything I Know About Love is indeed a deeper look into the power of friendships rather than relationships, the latter still plays an important role. As Peacock put it in a press release, "The series is an unflinching deep dive into bad dates, heartaches and humiliations and begs the question: can platonic love survive romantic love as we grow up?"