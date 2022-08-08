shopDisney's Halloween Shop Is Now Open With Frightfully Fun New Home Decor, Bags, Mickey Ears & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's Halloween time!
Sure, it's still the beginning of August and back-to-school season just started. But if you ask us, it's never too early to start shopping for the Halloween season. If you're a big Disney fan like us, Halloween is starting extra early this year and there's a lot to be excited about. For one, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts at Walt Disney World this week, BaubleBar just dropped their brand new Disney x BaubleBar Halloween offerings which includes a couple of brand new bag charms that are already on waitlist, and the best news of them all, shopDisney's Halloween Shop is now officially open.
This year, there are a ton of brand new offerings that include Mickey & Friends in their adorable Halloween costumes, all the Nightmare Before Christmas home decor, clothing and accessories you'll want to wear all season long, and super cute new themed ear headbands featuring Jack and Sally, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.
The Halloween Shop will be adding more items as it gets closer to Halloween, so be sure to check it out regularly so you don't miss out on something you love as seasonal items like these tend to sell out fast.
We've rounded up some of our favorite things from the shopDisney Halloween Shop, check those out below.
Mickey Mouse Halloween Candy Bowl
There's no better way to serve candy this Halloween than this adorable Mickey Mouse Halloween candy bowl. It's ceramic and features a fully sculpted Mickey in his Jack-o'-Lantern costume.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults
We sense there's something in the wind that feels like you need this Sally-themed headband this Halloween season. It's made with faux leather and features screen art with 3D effects, "Sally" embroidered on the outside and a non-slip velour interior.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Faux Leather Ear Headband for Adults
Love the ears above? We recommend snagging these Jack Skellington-themed ears for your partner or BFF to sport all Halloween season at the Disney Parks.
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern and Ghost Halloween Throw Pillows
These Halloween throw pillows are just the cutest, and you get both for $45! Add these to your couch for some spooky fun vibes.
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Throw Blanket
This cozy Mickey and Friends Halloween blanket is perfect to snuggle under during those chilly October nights. The allover print features Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy, and Chip n' Dale in their Halloween costumes, along with a few other creepy creatures. It's such a fun one to have for the season.
The Haunted Mansion Appetizer Plate Set
Create your very own Haunted Mansion with this spooky appetizer plate set featuring fan fave characters Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts and the Hatbox Ghost.
Hocus Pocus Color Changing Mug with Spoon
Make each morning glorious with this cauldron-style Hocus Pocus mug. Green witch's brew appears when hot beverages are inside, and it comes with a sculpted "wooden" spoon. A must-have for fans!
The Nightmare Before Christmas 'Let's Boogie' T-Shirt for Kids
Get your little one ready for an Oogie Boogie Bash with this super fun tee featuring Jack, Zero and Oogie Boogie.
The Haunted Mansion Tie-Dye Spirit Jersey for Adults
This Haunted Mansion-inspired Spirit Jersey features a cool allover tie-dye treatment and puffy glow-in-the-dark imagery on both the front and back. It's already sold out in one size, and we highly doubt it'll stay in stock for too long. So be sure to add this to your collection today.
The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack-o'-Lantern Votive Candle Holder
Illuminate your home with jack-o'-lantern votive candle holder featuring the Master of Fright himself, Jack Skellington.
The Haunted Mansion Glow-in-the-Dark Ear Headband for Adults
If you've always wanted to be a Ghost Host, now's your chance. These Haunted Mansion-themed ears were inspired by the iconic Ghost Host outfits, and features several glow-in-the-dark elements making it extra cool at night.
The Haunted Mansion The Bride Mini Backpack
'Til death do you and this bag part. This stylish Haunted Mansion-themed backpack features a "ghostly" outline of the infamous Bride and her headless groom. It was created especially for the Walt Disney World Resort and the Disneyland Report. According to one reviewer, it's roomy enough to fit all the essentials.
Pirates of the Caribbean Loungefly Ear Headband for Adults
Yo ho, yo ho, it's a pirate's life for us! Out of all the ear headbands included in the Halloween Shop, these Pirates of the Caribbean ears by Loungefly has to be our fave.
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Hand Soap Dispenser
The fan-fave soap dispensers that pump out Mickey-shaped foam now comes in a cute Halloween-ready print. It smells like citrus, and it's so fun, it'll get the kids excited about washing their hands.
