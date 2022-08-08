shopDisney's Halloween Shop Is Now Open With Frightfully Fun New Home Decor, Bags, Mickey Ears & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's Halloween time!

Sure, it's still the beginning of August and back-to-school season just started. But if you ask us, it's never too early to start shopping for the Halloween season. If you're a big Disney fan like us, Halloween is starting extra early this year and there's a lot to be excited about. For one, Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party starts at Walt Disney World this week, BaubleBar just dropped their brand new Disney x BaubleBar Halloween offerings which includes a couple of brand new bag charms that are already on waitlist, and the best news of them all, shopDisney's Halloween Shop is now officially open.

This year, there are a ton of brand new offerings that include Mickey & Friends in their adorable Halloween costumes, all the Nightmare Before Christmas home decor, clothing and accessories you'll want to wear all season long, and super cute new themed ear headbands featuring Jack and Sally, The Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean and more.

The Halloween Shop will be adding more items as it gets closer to Halloween, so be sure to check it out regularly so you don't miss out on something you love as seasonal items like these tend to sell out fast.

We've rounded up some of our favorite things from the shopDisney Halloween Shop, check those out below.