Kevin Federline's Attorney Weighs in on Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Sons

Watch : Britney Spears vs. Kevin Federline: Details on New Feud

War of the words.

After Britney Spears' new husband Sam Asghari slammed Kevin Federline for speaking publicly about the pop star and their kids, Kevin's lawyer shared his thoughts on the heated situation.

"Kevin understands Sam is Britney's new husband. Sam is not going to take a position against Britney" attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a video published by TMZ and captured outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Aug. 7. "Sam really doesn't know Kevin. He doesn't know what is going on in Kevin's household.''

As for Sam's claim that the former backup dancer doesn't work, the attorney said "that is just an attack that Kevin is not going to dignify with a response."

"Kevin has been working throughout," he continued. "And by the way, although this isn't what he does to support himself there is no more involved job than raising six children including two that he has with Britney. That's a full time job.''

E! News has reached out to Britney's rep and attorney but hasn't received a comment.