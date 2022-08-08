Kevin Federline's Attorney Weighs in on Britney Spears' Relationship With Her Sons

War of the words.
After Britney Spears' new husband Sam Asghari slammed Kevin Federline for speaking publicly about the pop star and their kids, Kevin's lawyer shared his thoughts on the heated situation.
"Kevin understands Sam is Britney's new husband. Sam is not going to take a position against Britney" attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan said in a video published by TMZ and captured outside Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood on Aug. 7. "Sam really doesn't know Kevin. He doesn't know what is going on in Kevin's household.''
As for Sam's claim that the former backup dancer doesn't work, the attorney said "that is just an attack that Kevin is not going to dignify with a response."
"Kevin has been working throughout," he continued. "And by the way, although this isn't what he does to support himself there is no more involved job than raising six children including two that he has with Britney. That's a full time job.''
E! News has reached out to Britney's rep and attorney but hasn't received a comment.
The drama began over the weekend when Kevin—who was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007—broke his long silence on the subject of his ex and their kids. Speaking to ITV News in a rare and soon-to-be televised interview, the 44-year-old made the bombshell allegation that Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15 "have decided they are not seeing her right now," according to the Mail on Sunday, which published excerpts.
"It's been a few months since they've seen her," Kevin explained of the boys' relationship with Britney. "They made the decision not to go to her wedding."
(Sean and Jayden currently live with their dad, Kevin's wife of nine years Victoria Prince and the couple's two daughters. Kevin also shares daughter Kori, 20, and son Kaleb, 18, with ex Shar Jackson).
According to the Mail on Sunday, Kevin also said the boys made their choice to stop seeing their mom in the wake of Britney's activity on Instagram, which regularly includes naked photos of the star.
After Kevin's comments were made public, Britney, 40, fired back on her Instagram Stories, calling the situation "hurtful."
"It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children," she wrote on Aug. 6. "As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone."
She continued, "It concerns me the fact that the reason is based on my Instagram ... it was LONG before Instagram ... I gave them everything."
Britney—whose near 13 year long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021—also criticized Kevin for going to the media and spilling private matters.
"I'm not surprised that just as my family did their share of interviews, they will too," she wrote. "I'm not surprised at all with their behavior and their approach to what I've had to deal with."
The same day, Sam—who married Britney in June—came to his wife's defense, denying the rift between the "Toxic" singer and her kids and insulted Kevin as a father.
"There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly," the 28-year-old wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 6. "The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the 'tough' part was having a father who hasn't worked much in over 15 years."
He also seemingly threw shade at the fact that Kevin receives child support from Britney, adding that his "gravy train will end soon [which] probably explains the timing of these hurtful statements."