Below Deck Med’s Natasha Webb Dishes on That Conversation With Captain Sandy

There's no floatation device that could save Natasha Webb and Dave White's sinking boatmance.
The Aug. 8 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean saw chef Dave's pursuit of chief stew Natasha come to an end after he drunkenly took things too far, sending her expletive-filled message after expletive-filled message. The stunt resulted in the rest of the crew finding out about his and Natasha's romantic history—they hooked up on a previous boat—and more importantly, Captain Sandy Yawn stepping in.
Naturally, Natasha wasn't thrilled to divulge her previous hook-up with Dave, but as she told E! News during an exclusive interview, the awkward conversation ended up taking a big weight off of her shoulders.
"I definitely felt a lot safer when speaking to Captain Sandy because she warned Dave that if he sends any more threatening text messages to me, then he was going to be fired," Natasha recalled. "I felt a bit more at ease that I wouldn't receive any more messages."
Natasha said she was also grateful that Captain Sandy took her opinion on how to deal with Dave—she specifically didn't want him to be fired—into account.
"It was nice that she was in support of both of us," the chief stew continued. "She just wanted the best for the crew and our welfare."
Reliving all of the drama isn't quite as nice, though. "Unfortunately, as you see, I didn't want everyone to judge us on the situation," Natasha said, referencing her attempts to hide her history with Dave from the rest of the crew—something that he was less keen on. "Because I didn't want everyone to know, everything was done through text message, which is what the viewers don't get to see. Dave's more open and speaks about it, so you get to see his side a little more, which is where judgment can come in from people."
Despite her best efforts to hide what she and Dave had, Natasha told E! News that she "should have been more open and honest" from the start.
"It's just because of the way things came about on my last boat. I just thought it was a messy situation that a lot of people can judge people," she added. "We all make mistakes in life, and unfortunately, that was just one of those things that I had to get through."
Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 8 p.m. New episodes drop one week early on Peacock.
