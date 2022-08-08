Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal

Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family.
Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.
"I always wanted to have about three children but after having my first, I was definitely a little worried," Mike exclusively shared with E! News. "Are me and my wife going to be able to handle that? But once my wife was pregnant, we were so excited. We're so excited that the babies are going to be close in age."
The MTV star also said he's surprised it happened so quickly given Lauren's difficult journey of becoming mom. Before welcoming Romeo Reign Sorrentino in May 2021, Lauren shared that she suffered a miscarriage in 2019.
Given the couple's past, Mike said Lauren's big pregnancy reveal was nothing short of emotional.
"My wife came down the stairs and she had a big brother shirt on Romeo and that was the surprise," he said. "I was in tears. It was an amazing moment."
As the couple prepares to welcome another child in early 2023, Mike isn't ready to share the sex of his baby just yet.
"I'm hoping for a healthy baby," he explained. "If it's two boys, that would be amazing. But also, a boy and a girl would balance out the family and that would be even more amazing as well."
However, he is quick to remind couples struggling with fertility that they should never give up on creating a family of their own. "We had no idea what the future was going to hold," Mike shared. "We really just stayed in faith and lifted each other up and dusted each other off and we continued to move forward one day at a time. Eventually, it worked out and now we're going for baby number two and we feel like we are definitely living our best life."
He's also having some fun before it's time to change even more diapers. On Aug. 5, Mike participated in the American Cornhole League's SuperHole III Championship. While he couldn't take home the top prize for his charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Mike promised to keep fighting and "turn that L into a lesson."
"Cornhole is an amazing sport," he said, "and I have so much love for it." And besides, the comeback is always greater than the setback.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.