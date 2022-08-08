Why Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Was Moved to Tears After Wife Lauren's Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : Sneak Peek: Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Reveals His WILDEST DMs

Big Daddy Sitch is ready to expand his family.

Less than a week after Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino announced that his wife Lauren Sorrentino is expecting another baby, the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is sharing just how excited he is to have another guido—or guidette—in his household.

"I always wanted to have about three children but after having my first, I was definitely a little worried," Mike exclusively shared with E! News. "Are me and my wife going to be able to handle that? But once my wife was pregnant, we were so excited. We're so excited that the babies are going to be close in age."

The MTV star also said he's surprised it happened so quickly given Lauren's difficult journey of becoming mom. Before welcoming Romeo Reign Sorrentino in May 2021, Lauren shared that she suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

Given the couple's past, Mike said Lauren's big pregnancy reveal was nothing short of emotional.