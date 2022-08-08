Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73: Look Back at the Grease Star's Life in Pictures

Watch : John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John Reunite at "Grease" Celebration

Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary pink lady Olivia Newton-John.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 8, the Grease actress passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch, her family confirmed on social media. She was 73.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," Olivia's husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram. "Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Before dedicating her life to philanthropic causes after her battle with breast cancer, Olivia showcased her acting and singing abilities in a variety of beloved projects including Two of a Kind and Xanadu.

Her greatest project is working on Grease alongside John Travolta. In the 1978 film, Olivia introduced fans to massive hits like "Summer Nights" and "You're the One That I Want." She continued celebrating the film by attending multiple Grease reunions over the years.