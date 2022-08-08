Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Watch : Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!

Baby bump on display.

Kelly Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted out at a hotel in London this week, alongside parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

For the family outing on Aug. 8, the 37-year-old mom-to-be donned a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline, which she styled with shades and her signature lilac locks pulled up in a ponytail.

Sharon, 69, was seen wearing a white shirt, wide leg pants and printed Gucci shoes as she held hands with her husband Ozzy, 73, who recently underwent a life altering surgery.

Three months ago, Kelly took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.

"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram on May 12, alongside a picture of her sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"