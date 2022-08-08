Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Steps Out in London With Parents Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne

Baby bump on display.
Kelly Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, was spotted out at a hotel in London this week, alongside parents Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.
For the family outing on Aug. 8, the 37-year-old mom-to-be donned a black maxi dress with a plunging neckline, which she styled with shades and her signature lilac locks pulled up in a ponytail.
Sharon, 69, was seen wearing a white shirt, wide leg pants and printed Gucci shoes as she held hands with her husband Ozzy, 73, who recently underwent a life altering surgery.
Three months ago, Kelly took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram on May 12, alongside a picture of her sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"
Sharon re-posted the sonogram images of her future grandchild and wrote, "My [heart emoji] could not be more full! So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you."
Clearly excited to be a dad, Sid, 45, also shared the sonogram on his own Instagram, captioning it with heart and family emojis.
Before her pregnancy, Kelly expressed her desire to be a mom, but explained that she felt her past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction "robbed" her of that experience beforehand.
"I feel very behind," she shared during a June 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack Osbourne] has three daughters [with ex Lisa Stelly] and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."
(On July 27, Jack, 36, announced on social media that he welcomed his fourth child—a daughter named Maple—with fiancée Aree Gearhart).
Back in May, Kelly celebrated the milestone of being one year sober and is now looking forward to her future.
"What a difference a year can make!" she wrote on May 27, just two weeks after her baby announcement. "If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face. Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!"