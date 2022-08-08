P-Valley Star Spills BTS Scoop on Pole Dancing With Megan Thee Stallion

Watch : Brandee Evans Dishes on Working With Megan Thee Stallion on P-Valley

Megan Thee Stallion's P-Valley debut was nothing short of savage.

Actress Brandee Evans—who plays Mercedes on the STARZ series—dished all about working with the Grammy-winning artist exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop.

"Oh my gosh, Megan is amazing," she told Daily Pop's Loni Love and guest hosts Adam Rippon and Carmen Electra on August 8. The rapper guest starred as Tina Snow on the show's August 7 episode, and performed alongside J. Alphonse Nicholson's Lil' Murda at the fictional Pynk strip club.

"She is exactly what you think, y'all, exactly like you think," Brandee added. "And you gotta go full-out with Megan, honey, 'cause she is going for it."

But the "Pressurelicious" singer isn't the only cast member giving her performance her all, as Brandee revealed that she and many of the show's stars perform a lot of their own pole stunts.

"Not every bit of it, but I do a lot of it," the 37-year-old shared. "We do a lot of our stunts, but we also have amazing body doubles to help us."