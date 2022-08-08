Street Outlaws: Fastest in America's Ryan Fellows Dies in Car Crash While Filming Discovery Show

The Street Outlaws family is reeling from the sudden loss of one of their own.
Ryan Fellows, who starred in the Discovery show Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a car crash while filming the docu-reality series in Las Vegas. He was 41.
On Aug. 7, Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z while he was racing another driver, per TMZ, citing a source close to the show. After he lost control near the finish line, his vehicle rolled and caught on fire, according to the outlet, where witnesses were "unable to get him out on time."
"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," the show tweeted Aug. 8. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."
A GoFundMe, which was created to assist Fellows' wife and children, read, "Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising."
"He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him," the GoFundMe continued. "The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family."
Several fans who donated to the fundraising page left their condolences to Fellows' family, including one person who wrote, "Genuinely can't think of someone I admired more in the car community. He was one of the most down to earth guys I've ever known. I met him a couple years ago at a meet and kept in contact since. Deepest condolences to his wonderful family. Very glad I had the opportunity to meet Ryan. He inspired many and always will."
Another fan commented, "Been a fan for a long time even though i never got to see him race in person you could tell he was one of the most admirable guys in the race scene."