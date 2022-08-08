How Aaron Rodgers' Trip to Peru Gave Him a New Perspective on His Fractured Family

Watch : Shailene Woodley Is Officially "DONE" With Aaron Rodgers

There's no play book when it comes to reconnecting with distant family.

Before Aaron Rodgers kicks off another football season with the Green Bay Packers, the quarterback took a trip to Peru, where he explored ayahuasca. While the psychedelic drug helped the 38-year-old tune out what he called "negative voices," Aaron said it didn't help with his fractured relationship with his family.

"I really felt like I wanted to surrender and open up to the medicine for some healing to come through and some direction on how to kind of go about that," he shared with NBC Sports' Peter King. "And it didn't. It didn't necessarily."

At the same time, the experience still left Aaron hopeful that he could find some common ground with his family, including brother and Bachelor Nation star Jordan Rodgers.

"The big message was unconditionally loving myself is the key to being able to heal all relationships—with them, past relationships with lovers, whatever it might be," he said. "That gives me a lot of hope in healing at some point."