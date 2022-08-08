Outdoor Voices 24-Hour Flash Sale: Here's How You Can Save 30% On The Famous Exercise Dress and More

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're all about breaking a sweat and enjoying the outdoors, you need functional, high-quality clothing that you can rely on. Outdoor Voices is a great place to shop, especially for its world-famous Exercise Dress. And, if you're not super into fitness, but you just want clothes you can feel comfortable sweating in, Outdoor Voices really comes through with sweat-wicking, cooling fabrics that stretch with your movements.
Today is the only day to save 30% sitewide at Outdoor Voices. That's right, every single item is on sale. Just add your favorites to your cart, and when you're ready to check out, you'll see that 30% discount, no promo code needed. Here are some must-shop styles from the flash sale.
Outdoor Voices Dresses on Sale
Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress
This is the Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress. It's athletic, flattering, and thoughtfully designed with adjustable straps, built-in shorts liner, and two pockets. It's made from super lightweight fabric that dries quickly to keep you cool and comfortable no matter what you're up to. It's available in 14 colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3XL.
A shopper reviewed, "This dress is definitely worth the hype! I think it's so flattering on everyone. I have 3 in counting. you can dress if up or down. It's perfect for tennis, golf, dancing, or a hot girl walk. Buy one in every color!! You won't regret it
Outdoor Voices Ace Dress
Ace your style with this dress that's perfect for tennis, golf, or just hanging out. It has a built-in shorts liner, hidden pockets, and grippers (which keep those shorts in place). This lightweight dress dries quickly and is made from super comfortable, stretchy fabric.
A happy shopper raved, "This is exactly what I've been needing for the tennis courts! The adjustable zipper is the perfect addition to add a layer of comfort and security while keeping me cool. The material is light and stretchy, my sweat rolls right off! My favorite feature are the pockets on the sides, they're great for holding my tennis balls and my phone. This dress fits the same way the exercise dress does, but with more security during my game! I will definitely be ordering the Navy Ace Dress as well!"
Outdoor Voices Court Dress
This looks like a two-piece set, but it's actually a compression dress with cut-outs. It has the fit of the Outdoor Voices Double Time Bra on the top and the Court Skort at the bottom. This textured fabric is uniquely supportive with lots of stretch, sculpting properties, and it wicks sweat.
A shopper admitted, "I was a little apprehensive, but I'm obsessed. The cut outs show the perfect amount of skin without being too much! This dress is so flattering."
Outdoor Voices One Shoulder Dress
There's just something so intriguing, yet classy about a one-should look. This one has shorts underneath for comfortable coverage and there's another version with a liner. This is best fabric for high intensity, high sweat exercise. It's sweat-wicking, supporting, and it has UPF 50 sun protection.
"Really comfortable fit with a little sexy off the shoulder vibe. Great tennis outfit as the spandex has a place to hold your extra ball," a shopper said.
Outdoor Voices Bodysuits on Sale
Outdoor Voices Move Free Leotard
Sweat is no match for this cool-to-the-touch bodysuit. It is cooling and incredible comfortable thanks to its TechSweat technology. It has a built-in shelf bra for support and it comes with removable padding. This bodysuit comes in three colors.
Outdoor Voices Zoom Full Length Bodysuit
Don't be intimidated. You just found the easiest, most comfortable, highly functional look. This one-piece is not your standard bodysuit. It sculpts, wicks sweat, has UPF 50 sun protection, and it is stretching enough for high-intensity workouts. You can even dress this up with a cute jacket in cooler months. There are a few colors to choose from.
A fan of the style said, "I like that it is compressive, and I LOVE the pockets. Now, unlike my other OV unitard I can wear it running because I have a place for my keys. I also, always prefer pockets on the side of the thigh, as they are on this piece, rather than in front."
Outdoor Voices SplashKnit 6-Inch Bodysuit
This zip-up bodysuit was designed for water-adjacent recreation, but it's also incredibly fashionable. This sustainably-made fabric is quick-drying and has UPF 50+ sun protection and tons of stretch. Plus, it has pockets and it comes in two colors.
A shopper gushed, "Literally the best piece of fitness apparel I've purchased in years! It's flattering, comfortable, and versatile. I just love it. Please come out with additional colors, I'll buy them all!"
Outdoor Voices Skorts on Sale
Outdoor Voices Warmup 2.5-Inch Skort
Get the look of a skirt and the comfort of shorts with this textured compression skort made from supportive, stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric. It has a slit, a built-in liner, and some hidden fabrics. This skort comes in four colorways.
A shopper raved, "I LOVE this skirt, it is so cute, comfortable & functional for both exercise and daily wear. I have gotten so many compliments & highly recommend the black. Length is ideal, keep it up OV!"
Outdoor Voices Court Skort
You just found your new everyday look. This mid-weight skort has built-in shorts and a phone pocket. It's stretchy, sweat-wicking and perfect for those medium-impact workouts. This skort comes in six colorways.
A shopper reviewed, "Out of everything I've purchased at Outdoor Voices, this is my favorite. It's super flattering and can be worn casually with a t shirt or crop top. It's short, but with the shorts underneath I don't feel like I'm wearing a skirt and so I feel more free to move around."
Outdoor Voices Hudson 4-Inch Skort
This is a skort that you can feel good about since it's made from recycled materials. This fabric is great for those high sweat situations and the skort comes in four colors.
Outdoor Voices Doubles 4-Inch Skort
This skort is mint to be in your closet. How can you resist these adorable pleats? This fabric holds up even in the sweatiest situations.
An Outdoor Voices shopper said, "Looks and feels amazing, so comfortable."
Outdoor Voices Shorts on Sale
Outdoor Voices GeoShine 2.5-Inch Short
A shopper reviewed, "Really, really like these shorts! They breathe like a dream, and the front pockets are very deep and hold everything. I'm usually a large in other OV bottoms, but I took a medium in these. Would love to see these shorts in more colors!!" These recreation shorts come in four colorways.
Outdoor Voices Windbreaker 3-Inch Short
If a windbreaker and shorts had a baby, this would be it. These shorts have ample storage with bungee cinch pockets and an adjustable cinched waist. This material is incredibly breathable and it comes in three colors.
A shopper reviewed, "Love these shorts! Just ordered my third pair and hope for more colors. And they work great with 5" warmup shorts underneath for CrossFit . Wore them all the time on vacation- the pockets are excellent!"
Outdoor Voices Zoom 8-Inch Short
These are the first high-impact shorts from Outdoor Voices. They're sweat-wicking, fast-drying and super stretching so you can squat, run, and jump without a worry. Choose from six colors.
"Hands-down favorite running short EVER. So comfy, anti-chafe, sweat-wicking, the pocket is perfect for my phone/keys with no clanging or moving around," a shopper reviewed.
