Tyler Cameron and Model Paige Lorenze Break Up After Brief Romance

Watch : Tyler Cameron Confirms SPLIT With Paige Lorenze

Tyler Cameron is back on the market.

Only a month after the Bachelorette star was confirmed to be dating model Paige Lorenze, Tyler exclusively revealed on E!'s Daily Pop that they've decided to call it quits. "I wish I took a step back," he said during the Aug. 8 episode. "It wasn't the right time, it wasn't good for us."

Tyler added, "So we're back on just not dating anymore and just doing our own thing right now."

Despite the split, the reality star shared that the two have remained amicable. "We both have tons of respect and love for each other," he noted, "but just not the right time for both of us right now."

As for why Tyler is single again, he has a theory as to why that is. "I can't figure it out," he said. "I guess just too much on my plate."