What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant."
The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and she gave fans the exclusive scoop inside the star-studded affair.
"Let me tell you, they did not skimp on anything," Loni told her Daily Pop guest hosts Adam Rippon and Carmen Electra on August 8. Stating that she always judges weddings based on their food, she noted, "They had lamb chops, they had a seafood station, they had a pasta station—and that was the reception, and nobody told me. I thought it was the dinner."
But while the reception—and its endless food options—sounds like a hit, Loni also spoke of the ceremony, revealing she shed a tear as Teresa made her way down the aisle.
"There's a part when she comes out those church doors—Carmen, she looks like a little angel," she said while showing the video she captured of the moment.
"She was all by herself and she was holding those flowers," Loni added. "And at that moment with the music and with the violins playing, when [the doors] opened—look how beautiful."
Loni also said the day still felt like a "family event" despite the absence of Teresa's brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, who decided to skip the festivities after a recent argument.
"Her four daughters were there, his two sons were there," said Loni. "They had a bunch of family people. It was about 200 people."
But perhaps the Daily Pop host's favorite part was simply seeing the Bravo star happy. "I always talk about the love of second chance," she said. "And we saw this with J.Lo, and now, you're seeing this with Teresa." She finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage.
While RHONJ fans will be treated to a wedding special in the coming future, Loni joked that with all the pictures and videos she took throughout the night, "They probably don't need much after what I've done." Still, Loni teased there will be plenty of behind-the-scenes moments for when fans experience the big day during the Bravo special.
"There is so much more that we don't know about," she added, "like the drama between her and her daughter." Teresa's eldest and Maid of Honor, Gia Giudice, 21, almost missed the wedding after she missed her flight home from Nashville on August 4.
Hear more about Loni's wedding experience in the full interview above and check out more pics from Teresa and Luis' special day below.
