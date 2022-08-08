Exclusive

What It Was Really Like to Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding to Luis Ruelas

By Paige Strout Aug 08, 2022 6:19 PMTags
TVWeddingsThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyExclusivesReal HousewivesBravoShowsTeresa GiudiceCelebritiesDaily PopNBCULoni Love
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

The best word to describe Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Reulas' nuptials? According to Loni Love: "extravagant."

The co-host of E! News' Daily Pop was among the guests at The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's August 6 wedding, and she gave fans the exclusive scoop inside the star-studded affair.

"Let me tell you, they did not skimp on anything," Loni told her Daily Pop guest hosts Adam Rippon and Carmen Electra on August 8. Stating that she always judges weddings based on their food, she noted, "They had lamb chops, they had a seafood station, they had a pasta station—and that was the reception, and nobody told me. I thought it was the dinner."

But while the reception—and its endless food options—sounds like a hit, Loni also spoke of the ceremony, revealing she shed a tear as Teresa made her way down the aisle.

"There's a part when she comes out those church doors—Carmen, she looks like a little angel," she said while showing the video she captured of the moment.

photos
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Romance Rewind

"She was all by herself and she was holding those flowers," Loni added. "And at that moment with the music and with the violins playing, when [the doors] opened—look how beautiful."

Loni also said the day still felt like a "family event" despite the absence of Teresa's brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, who decided to skip the festivities after a recent argument.

"Her four daughters were there, his two sons were there," said Loni. "They had a bunch of family people. It was about 200 people."

Instagram

But perhaps the Daily Pop host's favorite part was simply seeing the Bravo star happy. "I always talk about the love of second chance," she said. "And we saw this with J.Lo, and now, you're seeing this with Teresa." She finalized her divorce from ex-husband Joe Giudice in September 2020 after 20 years of marriage.

While RHONJ fans will be treated to a wedding special in the coming future, Loni joked that with all the pictures and videos she took throughout the night, "They probably don't need much after what I've done." Still, Loni teased there will be plenty of behind-the-scenes moments for when fans experience the big day during the Bravo special.

"There is so much more that we don't know about," she added, "like the drama between her and her daughter." Teresa's eldest and Maid of Honor, Gia Giudice, 21, almost missed the wedding after she missed her flight home from Nashville on August 4.

Hear more about Loni's wedding experience in the full interview above and check out more pics from Teresa and Luis' special day below.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

2

Ashton Kutcher Details His Battle With Rare Autoimmune Disorder

3

Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Here Comes the Bride

Teresa walks down the aisle, as seen in this photo shared by Jill Zarin.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Wedding Veil

Teresa makes her way down the aisle.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Exchanging Vows

Teresa and Luis are seen at their wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ on Aug. 6, 2022.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
You May Kiss the Bride

Mazel tov!

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Bridesmaids

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin appears with co-star and fellow bridesmaid Dolores Catania.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Wedding Ceremony

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of the bride and groom.

Instagram
Happy Tears

Loni Love sheds a tear as Tre makes her way down the aisle.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
First Dance

The bride and groom enjoy their first dance at their reception.

Instagram
Dancing Like Nobody's Watching

The couple shares a special moment on the dancefloor.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Kiss the Bride

The two kiss at their reception.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Presenting the Bride and Groom

Taja Abitbol shared this video of the bride and groom arriving at their reception.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Hi Jill

Jill shares a selfie with partner Gary Brody.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Reception Look

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of herself with the bride at the reception.

Instagram
On the Mic

Luis and Teresa talking to their guests.

Instagram
Reception Fun

Loni poses with the newlyweds.

TikTok / Milania Giudice
Giudice Sisters

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice film a TikTok dance.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Unite

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorina Medley poses with bridesmaid and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin

Reporting for bridesmaid duty!

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Audriana Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's youngest daughter, 12, poses for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Mother & Daughter

Audriana Giudice shares a selfie with her mom.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Teresa's girls

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice pose for a pic.

Instagram
All Together Now

Loni grabs a snapshot with RHOA's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and a few of the evening's entertainers.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Wedding Prep

The bride gets ready for her big day. "Love makes you beautiful @teresagiudice," wrote her co-star Jennifer Aydin. "#Congratulations! #LouResa!!"

Instagram
Housewives Crossover

RHOA meets RHODubai.

Instagram
Group Shot

Teresa and her daughter pose with fellow Housewives.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

2

Ashton Kutcher Details His Battle With Rare Autoimmune Disorder

3

Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup

4

Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down the Star's $10,000 Wedding Hairdo

5

Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Pic With Nick Jonas & Daughter