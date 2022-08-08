Proof Alabama Barker Approves of Brother Landon's Romance With Charli D’Amelio

Watch : Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA

Charli D'Amelio is fitting right in with the Barker family.

Over the weekend, the TikTok star, 18, shared a black and white selfie of herself with her boyfriend Landon Barker's younger sister, Alabama.

The 16-year-old reposted the photo to her Instagram Stories, writing, "My favorite <3."

Aside from Charli receiving Alabama's stamp of approval, the dancer also recently got support from her boyfriend's stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian.

On July 29, the Poosh founder—who tied the knot with Landon's dad Travis Barker in May—shared a picture of Charli's newly-released Born Dreamer fragrance on Instagram Stories alongside heart, stars and cloud emojis.

It's safe to say Charli and Landon, also 18, have been on cloud nine for the past few months. In June, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were "in the early stages of dating" after she and her older sister Dixie D'Amelio came out to support Landon for the launch of his boohooMAN collection.