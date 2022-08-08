Teresa Giudice's Stylist Breaks Down the Star's $10,000 Wedding Hairdo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's wedding hairstyle cost nearly $10,000 and required more than 1,500 bobby pins, her stylist, Lucia Casazza revealed. Get all the details.

Go big or go home.

Teresa Giudice's bridal hair definitely opted for the former, as the Real Housewives of New Jersey star rocked a sky-high 'do complete with several layers of curls and braids at her and Luis "Louie" Ruela's wedding on Aug. 6. The look immediately divided the internet, and now, Teresa's stylist Lucia Casazza is ready to offer a few explanations.

As Lucia explained on the Aug. 8 episode of Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy, she's been doing Teresa's hair since season three of RHONJ in 2011 So, when it came time to dream up a wedding look, Lucia knew that as "the queen of New Jersey," Teresa needed hair that was fit for royalty. Added the stylist, "Teresa said, 'My hair has to be over the top.'"

Thankfully, it didn't take long for Teresa to find a hair piece she loved—Lucia said the Bravo star discovered "the one" at a bridal boutique in New York City with her daughter, Gia—and her decision was solidified by the fact that Luis loved her hair out of her face. 

photos
Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas: Romance Rewind

Afterward, Lucia quickly began building a hairstyle around the piece selected by Teresa. The final look—which cost more than $7,000, not including the nearly $2,500 styling—was "magic," Lucia said, revealing that it was made up of seven bundles of keratin fusion extensions, one pack of clips, more than 1,500 bobby pins, and three pieces of mesh brought together and stitched to create the insert for the volume.

The removal process was just as tricky as the application. According to Lucia, Teresa's makeup artist Priscilla spent two hours helping the RHONJ star take out all of the hair, which she said is now in a pile somewhere. 

To see the look for yourself, along with more photos from Teresa and Luis' wedding, keep scrolling.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Here Comes the Bride

Teresa walks down the aisle, as seen in this photo shared by Jill Zarin.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Wedding Veil

Teresa makes her way down the aisle.

Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Exchanging Vows

Teresa and Luis are seen at their wedding ceremony at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, NJ on Aug. 6, 2022.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
You May Kiss the Bride

Mazel tov!

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Bridesmaids

RHONJ's Jennifer Aydin appears with co-star and fellow bridesmaid Dolores Catania.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Wedding Ceremony

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of the bride and groom.

Instagram
Happy Tears

Loni Love sheds a tear as Tre makes her way down the aisle.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
First Dance

The bride and groom enjoy their first dance at their reception.

Instagram
Dancing Like Nobody's Watching

The couple shares a special moment on the dancefloor.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Kiss the Bride

The two kiss at their reception.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Presenting the Bride and Groom

Taja Abitbol shared this video of the bride and groom arriving at their reception.

Instagram / Jill Zarin
Hi Jill

Jill shares a selfie with partner Gary Brody.

Instagram / Taja Abitbol
Reception Look

Taja Abitbol shared this pic of herself with the bride at the reception.

Instagram
On the Mic

Luis and Teresa talking to their guests.

Instagram
Reception Fun

Loni poses with the newlyweds.

TikTok / Milania Giudice
Giudice Sisters

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice film a TikTok dance.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Real Housewives Unite

The Real Housewives of New York City's Dorina Medley poses with bridesmaid and Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Jennifer Aydin

Reporting for bridesmaid duty!

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Audriana Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's youngest daughter, 12, poses for a mirror selfie.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Mother & Daughter

Audriana Giudice shares a selfie with her mom.

Instagram / Audriana Giudice
Teresa's girls

Teresa's daughters and bridesmaids Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice pose for a pic.

Instagram
All Together Now

Loni grabs a snapshot with RHOA's Kenya Moore and Phaedra Parks and a few of the evening's entertainers.

Instagram / Jennifer Aydin
Wedding Prep

The bride gets ready for her big day. "Love makes you beautiful @teresagiudice," wrote her co-star Jennifer Aydin. "#Congratulations! #LouResa!!"

Instagram
Housewives Crossover

RHOA meets RHODubai.

Instagram
Group Shot

Teresa and her daughter pose with fellow Housewives.

