Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Breakup

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Following news of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's split, Kanye West has returned to Instagram.



Days after sources close to the former couple exclusively told E! News that the two had broken up, Kim's estranged husband reacted to the news on social media. In the since-deleted Aug. 8 Instagram photo, Kanye posted a fake The New York Times front page with a headline that read, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."



Also included in fine print was a jab at musician Kid Cudi—who, prior to their feud earlier this year, was a close friend and collaborator—that read, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

It isn't the first time the rapper has called out the Saturday Night Live alum during the couple's nine-month relationship.

Shortly after the SKIMS founder and Pete began dating last November, Kanye began voicing his feelings about their romance in numerous posts shared (and subsequently deleted) to his Instagram, some of which were addressed to Kim while others spoke directly to Pete. Kanye also addressed his displeasure in the form of his music, too.