Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Latest Family Getaway

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are full embracing lake life.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, traded in the beaches of Montecito for a family trip to the lake, sharing photos from their most recent getaway.

And it sure looked like a trip full of fun summer activities. Kourtney posted footage of herself wakeboarding and Travis shared a video of himself zip-lining over a forest of trees, noting he "used to be afraid of heights." They also enjoyed some sunset boat rides and the scenery. And when he wasn't taking in the views of water and pines, Travis was gazing lovingly at Kourtney, captioning one photo of the Poosh founder, who he wed in Italy in May, "My beautiful wife."

They weren't the only ones on the getaway. Kourtney also posted a photo of her son Reign Disick, 7, taking a snooze on a boat, and Travis' stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya also shared videos from the zip-lining.