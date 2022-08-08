John Legend Reflects on Chrissy Teigen's "Really Powerful" Decision to Publicly Share Pregnancy Loss

Watch : Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are an inspiration to many.

Nearly two years after the couple announced that they lost their son Jack when the model was just 20 weeks pregnant, the "All of Me" singer got candid about why his wife made the tough decision to share the heartbreaking news publicly.

"That was difficult," John recalled on BBC's Desert Island Discs podcast Aug. 7. "I was hesitant to share it. But I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think they really were powerful for a lot of people, and way more people than anybody realizes go through this."

John noted that their decision to share their loss with the public helped other people who were dealing with the same thing.

"They told us they felt alone a lot of times and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone," he added. "There was a community of people going through it and I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people."