Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split

"Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years

Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split.

In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."

Christine's decision to leave Kody and the Arizona compound creates a rift between the wives, with Meri saying that she is heartbroken to lose Christine, who she describes as "more than a sister wife." As for Janelle, she's upset that the family never got the chance to work through their issues.

This ultimately leaves the Brown family in disarray, which is disappointing to Kody, who worries about how polyamory will be viewed amid the split. He tells the cameras, "The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now."

But the family says their personal problems shouldn't be seen as an indictment against polyamory as a whole. As Robyn says, "I will never say that the problem is plural marriage."