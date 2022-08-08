Priyanka Chopra Shares Adorable Family Photo With Nick Jonas and Daughter Malti

Watch : Inside Priyanka Chopra's 40th Birthday Celebration With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are making a splash with another adorable family photo.

The actress posted a picture of the couple enjoying some pool time with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in Los Angeles to Instagram Aug. 7, shielding their baby girl's face. The singer also reshared the picture along with three red hearts, one for each of them.

Indeed, it seemed like it was a day full of family fun. Earlier, Priyanka posted a picture of a poolside breakfast spread consisting of eggs, waffles, coffee, avocado and bacon set on her recently launched Sona Home tableware collection, sharing another snap of Malti running her hand over an embroidered palm tree on the green linens and writing, "MM approved."

And later on, the Quantico alum uploaded a pic of their family game night, which included a few rounds of Quiz Quoz trivia.

These aren't the only photos of Malti that Nick and Priyanka have shared. Over the past few months, they've also posted pictures of their little one celebrating her 6-month birthday, spending time with family and sporting some truly precious outfits. However, they've always covered her face to protect her privacy.