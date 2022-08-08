Pete Davidson's Latest Post-Break Up Activity Is So Relatable

Pete Davidson loves a good Target run just like the rest of us.
The Saturday Night Live alum, 28, was spotted on a shopping trip to one of the retailer's branches in the Cairns Central Mall in Cairns, Australia on Aug. 7. The stand-up comedian's appearance comes less than three days after it was announced that he had officially parted ways with his girlfriend Kim Kardashian.
The King of Staten Island was photographed wearing a black hoodie and a pair of black sweatpants while on his recent outing. He completed his look with a black baseball cap, face mask, sunglasses and black sneakers.
This isn't the first time that the actor has been seen out and about since he and SKIMS founder announced their breakup after nine months of dating.
One day after their Aug. 5 split, Pete was photographed in the city on the set of his upcoming film Wizards! wearing a green baseball cap and t-shirt that read, "What…I feel like s--t."
The upcoming film, which was co-written by Joel Egerton, also stars Naomi Scott, Orlando Bloom, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris.
Pete has spent the majority of the summer in Australia due to filming, which has required him to be thousands of miles and multiple time zones away from Kim and the rest of her family in California. While Kim did travel to visit him back in July, the couple ultimately found it difficult to navigate both their relationship and their busy schedules.
An insider told E! News that the pair still has "a lot of respect for each other," but that the distance between them "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
Kim and Pete became close after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, during which they shared an onstage kiss in an Aladdin sketch. The pair began dating a month later.