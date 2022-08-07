David Beckham and Harper Have an Adorable Father-Daughter Date at The Weeknd Concert

David Beckham and daughter Harper Seven are truly best friends.
The legendary soccer player, 47, and his daughter, 11, enjoyed a sweet night out together to see The Weeknd perform in concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Aug. 6. The dad and daughter duo filmed one another throughout the show and, at one point, caught the moment that David accidentally began singing along to the 2022 single "Out of Time" just a bit too early.
"Embarrassing dad moment," David joked about his mistake in his Aug. 7 Instagram post. "Timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh. @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami."
In other clips shared by the Salford City F.C. co-owner in the post, Harper can be seen happily smiling during a performance of "Take My Breath." David gushed over his daughter's excitement during the show in his post's caption, adding, "THAT SMILE."
But that wasn't the only fun that they got up to that night. The pair also got to meet The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, too.
In the comments section of his post, Vanessa Bryant called David and Harper's night out "So cute!" While The Weeknd commented with a hands up emoji and a heart emoji.
On his Instagram Story, David also shared a collection of videos from the event including performances of the songs "Often," "Blinding Lights" and The Weeknd's latest single "One Right Now" with Post Malone.
"Abel brings a smile to this little one's beautiful face," he wrote on a video of Harper singing along to the singer's track "Save Your Tears."
David ended his Story with another photo of him and Abel, writing, "@theweeknd Thanks for an amazing evening."