David Beckham and Harper Have an Adorable Father-Daughter Date at The Weeknd Concert

Watch : Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date

David Beckham and daughter Harper Seven are truly best friends.

The legendary soccer player, 47, and his daughter, 11, enjoyed a sweet night out together to see The Weeknd perform in concert at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Aug. 6. The dad and daughter duo filmed one another throughout the show and, at one point, caught the moment that David accidentally began singing along to the 2022 single "Out of Time" just a bit too early.

"Embarrassing dad moment," David joked about his mistake in his Aug. 7 Instagram post. "Timing was a little off but we got there in the end and I made HarperSeven laugh. @theweeknd WOW what a show #Miami."

In other clips shared by the Salford City F.C. co-owner in the post, Harper can be seen happily smiling during a performance of "Take My Breath." David gushed over his daughter's excitement during the show in his post's caption, adding, "THAT SMILE."