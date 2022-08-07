Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster Support Travis Scott at His London Concert

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster traveled to the U.K. to support Travis Scott at his sold-out show in London. Find out more about their musical evening below.

By Emlyn Travis Aug 07, 2022 4:25 PMTags
MusicKendall JennerKardashiansKylie JennerTravis ScottStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner Treats "Spoiled" Stormi to Lux Shopping Spree

This family moment is music to our ears.  

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster traveled to the U.K. to attend Travis Scott's sold-out show at London's The O2 Arena on Aug. 6. The event marks the "Antidote" rapper's first solo arena concert since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November.  

Kylie documented the event in an Aug. 6 Instagram post, which featured her and her 4-year-old daughter throwing their hands up in the air during Travis' performance, taking selfies together and sharing a group hug with Travis too. The couple's son, who was born in February, did not appear to be present at the event.  

The Kardashians star also gave a glimpse into the backstage shenanigans that came after the concert too.  

In one video clip, basketball stars James HardenKhloe Kardashian's ex—and Kevin Durant can be seen cheering on an excited Travis inside the venue after the show.

photos
Go Inside Kylie Jenner's “Sweetest” Mother’s Day With Travis & Stormi

As he walks down the hallway, Travis is sprayed with multiple bottles of champagne as the crowd applauds his achievement.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Split

2

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Are Married: Relive Their Steamy Romance

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

"Yes!" Harden shouts. "Greatest in the f--king world…The biggest in the world!" 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

After the event, Kylie traded in her casual ensemble of a white t-shirt and acid wash jeans for a denim mini-skirt—similar in style to one that older sister Kendall Jenner recently wore—a red and white cropped motorcycle jacket and a pair of strappy, black heels.  

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

Travis donned a matching outfit with his girlfriend, sporting his own red and white motorcycle jacket with lettering on the back that read, "riders." He completed his look with white trousers and sneakers. 

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

On his Instagram Story, Travis shared a snapshot of him and Kylie walking hand in hand in the venue with the caption, "riders 4 life." 

Catch up on full episodes of KUWTK any time online or on Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Pete Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim Kardashian Split

2

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas Are Married: Relive Their Steamy Romance

3
Exclusive

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

4

Steph Curry’s Birthday Gift for Daughter Riley Is a Total 10 Out of 10

5

Alec Baldwin and More Celebs Express Support for Anne Heche