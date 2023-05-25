Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy’s Name Finally Revealed 9 Months After Birth

Watch : Why Khloe Kardashian Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name

It's truly the best baby name.

Nearly a year after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, their baby boy's name has finally been revealed as Tatum.

She shared the news during the season three premiere of The Kardashians May 25, adding, "Naming a human is really hard."

Khloe—who also shares 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with the athlete—confirmed in April that her 9-month-old son's name would stick with tradition of starting with a "T" to match their little girl's moniker.

But while her kids have the same initials, Khloe said in the Hulu episode that she feels less connected to Tatum than she did with baby True due to the surrogacy process, noting, "It's a mindf--k. It's really the weirdest thing."

As for why it took her so long to announce her son's name? The 38-year-old previously explained that it took some time for her settle on what to call him.