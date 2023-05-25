Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy’s Name Finally Revealed 9 Months After Birth

It's truly the best baby name.
Nearly a year after Khloe Kardashian welcomed her second child via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson, their baby boy's name has finally been revealed as Tatum.
She shared the news during the season three premiere of The Kardashians May 25, adding, "Naming a human is really hard."
Khloe—who also shares 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with the athlete—confirmed in April that her 9-month-old son's name would stick with tradition of starting with a "T" to match their little girl's moniker.
But while her kids have the same initials, Khloe said in the Hulu episode that she feels less connected to Tatum than she did with baby True due to the surrogacy process, noting, "It's a mindf--k. It's really the weirdest thing."
As for why it took her so long to announce her son's name? The 38-year-old previously explained that it took some time for her settle on what to call him.
"I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she said on the April 5 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."
Khloe added of her baby boy, "He is a little chunk... I wouldn't have it any other way."
What else is there to know about Tatum? Well, his nickname appears to be Tate, as Khloe's bestie Malika Haqq teased in a recent Instagram comment. And according to Kim Kardashian, Tatum looks "just like" their brother Rob Kardashian.
As for Khloe and Tristan, he's still holding out hope she'll take him back. "I think he thinks, 'Let's just ride this out,'" she confessed in an April teaser for The Kardashians, "but no. No chances."
After all, their son's arrival didn't help them get back together. "There is no chance of reconciliation," a source told E! News in July when news broke that Khloe and Tristan were expecting. "Khloe has fully moved on and has been very clear in that."
The baby was conceived in November 2021, days before Khloe learned that Tristan had gotten Maralee Nichols pregnant. (Their son Theo was born in December 2021, and the basketball player is also dad to Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)
A separate insider told E! News that Tristan's paternity scandal is what led the Good American founder to keep the news of baby no. 2, who was born in July, under wraps for so long.
"Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety," the source told E! News last year, "and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan's actions."
During a tell-all with ABC News in April 2022, Khloe acknowledged that she and Tristan aren't a good match romantically, but continued to praise his parenting abilities.
"I still think he's a great guy, and he's a great dad," she told Robin Roberts. "He's just not the guy for me."
And at this point, she's tired of the "narrative" that she and the NBA player are getting back together, once again shutting down speculation just eight days ago.
"Stop pushing this narrative," the reality star wrote in an Instagram comment May 16. "It's tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what's the point. It's exhausting."
One thing you can believe? How much she values their co-parenting relationship.
"You are truly the best father, brother & uncle," Khloe wrote to her so-called "baby daddy" on his birthday this year. "Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bed time rituals, the way u show up for them. All of the above means more than you'll ever know to your family of littles."
Their current dynamic will be explored on season three of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu May 25.
In the meantime, keep reading to see all their family photos.