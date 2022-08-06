The Real's Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley Reunite For Sweet Playdate With Kids

The Real stars Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley celebrated a mini reunion in Napa for the first time in three years. Find out what the close friends got up to below.

This friendship is as real as it gets. 

The Real hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Jeannie Mai recently reunited for the first time in three years when Jeannie and her daughter Monaco, 7 months, traveled to Napa, Calif. to enjoy some quality time with Tamera and her family. Jeannie then compiled all the best moments from their trip into an adorable highlight reel.

"Never in a milly years would I guess reuniting with Tam would be a play date," Jeannie captioned the Aug. 6 Instagram post. "My sis 4eva." 

In the video, Tamera and her husband Adam Housley can both be seen meeting little Monaco, who was born in January. The clip also shows Jeannie and Monaco playing together while on a tour of Tamera and Adam's winery as well as everyone enjoying delicious meal prepared by Daniel Ha

In the comment section, the Sister, Sister star marveled at just how much life has changed since the close friends last saw each other.   

"I knowwwww, right?! Can't believe it's been 3 years," Tamera wrote. "So very happy for you!!! It was such a treat watching you just be a mom. And an amazing one! Monoco has stolen my heart. I will never forget our laughter, prayers and of course; the amazing wine darling." 

Tasia Wells/WireImage

Tamera, who married Adam in 2011, is also mom to 9-year-old son Aden Housley and 7-year-old daughter Ariah Housley. In snapshots included at the end of Jeannie's video, Ariah can be seen smiling as she holds Monaco in her lap. 

As it turns out, Jeannie and Tamera weren't the only ones who were overjoyed by their reunion. Fellow The Real host Adrienne Bailon commented, "I love this BEYOND!!!" 

