J.Crew Extra 70% Off Clearance Sale: Get This $110 Beach Dress for $18 & More Great Deals Starting at $3

It's no secret that we love treasure hunting for great deals, especially in sale sections as good as J.Crew's. This weekend, J.Crew is holding a huge clearance sale where you can take an extra 70% off select sale styles. With a huge additional discount like that, you just know the deals are doing to be good.
For instance, if you've got a beach trip or a pool day planned in the near future, we highly recommend checking out their jaw-dropping discounts on swimwear. We found this chic $100 one-piece swimsuit for as low as $13, as well as this stylish $130 one-piece for $21. We even found deals on bikini bottoms for just $3. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout to receive your discount.
In addition to swimwear, beach styles are also included in the extra 70% off sale on sale. With that, you can snag this cute $110 breezy linen beach dress for just $18. It's a really great time to shop!
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from J.Crew's extra 70% off clearance sale. Check those out below.
J.Crew Cotton Voile Tiered Button-Down Beach Dress
These pretty, lightweight beach dresses come in four colors: navy, pink, wildfire and warm maize. It's a must-have for beach trips and hot summer days. Best part is, it's originally $80 but on sale now for $19.
J.Crew Smocked Beach Dress in Linen
This lovely smocked beach dress features textured linen fabric to give it a bit of something extra. It's currently available in two colors, and it's on sale for $18. It's originally $110, so you're getting an amazing discount!
J.Crew V-Neck One-Piece
This figure-flattering one-piece swimsuit comes in a variety of colors including this trendy radiant fuchsia. There are both classic and long torso sizes ranging from size 0 to 24. It's originally $98, but some colors are as low as $13. Sounds like a can't-miss deal to us!
J.Crew Side-Tie Beach Dress in Dot
This flowy beach dress features a flattering drawstring waist and an allover dot pattern. It's originally $110 but it's on sale now for $25.
J.Crew Scrunchie Classic Scoopneck One-Piece
This classic scoopneck swimsuit is made extra chic with its retro-cool scrunchie look. There four colors to choose from: chimney red, black, vivid flame and white. It's originally $128 but on sale now for $21.
J.Crew Swingy Mini Tank Dress
When it's over 100 degrees outside, you'll be super thankful you got this swingy mini tank dress. There are three colors to choose from, it's highly rated by shoppers and it's on sale for $12.
J.Crew Vintage Slim-Straight Jean in Blue Vista Wash
This classic pair of jeans feature a "slim, streamlined fit" and a raw hem. The medium wash is versatile and perfect for the season. It's originally $138, but you can get it on sale today for $34. Such a great deal. Sizes range from 23 to 37.
J.Crew Cotton-Linen Beach Shirt
J.Crew shoppers rate this chic cotton-linen beach shirt highly. One reviewer wrote, "I've been looking for a cover-up that will give me sun protection and make me feel put-together while I do all the mom things around the pool. Not only does this cover up look classic but it's also relatively conservative depending on how many buttons you choose to button. Makes it so easy to go from the pool to answering the door to making lunch and back." It's highly versatile, comes in multiple colors, and it's on sale for as low as $19.
J.Crew Tissue Mockneck Tank
J.Crew's customer-fave Tissue Mockneck Tank is the perfect piece for summer, fall and beyond. It comes in six colors including navy, olive and pink. It's originally $35 but on sale now for $19.
Apotheke x J.Crew Tulip Harvest in Holland Candle
Several candles from the Apotheke x J.Crew collab are on sale right now! This exclusive scent features notes of fresh-cut florals, sandalwood and rose. It's on sale for $22.
J.Crew Vintage Slim-Straight Jean in Aqua Marina Wash
Need new jeans? These vintage-inspired slim-straight jeans are soft, comfy and cute, according to J.Crew reviewers. It's originally $135 but on sale now for $21. It's a classic pair of jeans with no distressing and just enough stretch. Sizes range from 24 to 37.
J.Crew '90s Cropped Organic Slub Cotton Scoopneck T-Shirt
You can't go wrong with a classic white tee, especially when it's on sale for $5. This '90s-inspired t-shirt is also available in five other colors as well if you want to stock up.
