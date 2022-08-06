J.Crew Extra 70% Off Clearance Sale: Get This $110 Beach Dress for $18 & More Great Deals Starting at $3

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It's no secret that we love treasure hunting for great deals, especially in sale sections as good as J.Crew's. This weekend, J.Crew is holding a huge clearance sale where you can take an extra 70% off select sale styles. With a huge additional discount like that, you just know the deals are doing to be good.

For instance, if you've got a beach trip or a pool day planned in the near future, we highly recommend checking out their jaw-dropping discounts on swimwear. We found this chic $100 one-piece swimsuit for as low as $13, as well as this stylish $130 one-piece for $21. We even found deals on bikini bottoms for just $3. All you have to do is enter the code SHOPSALE at checkout to receive your discount.

In addition to swimwear, beach styles are also included in the extra 70% off sale on sale. With that, you can snag this cute $110 breezy linen beach dress for just $18. It's a really great time to shop!

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from J.Crew's extra 70% off clearance sale. Check those out below.