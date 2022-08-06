Take a Magic Carpet Ride Through Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Romance

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

He wasn't the Aladdin to her Jasmine after all.

Kim Kardashian is no longer dating Pete Davidson, as the pair broke up earlier this week, multiple sources told E! News. The sources explained that their demanding schedules and the long distance between her home in California and his filming in Australia made it challenging to continue on.

In a way, the pair owe their relationship to some Disney magic, as it was playing Jasmine and Aladdin on Saturday Night Live in October that brought them together. They shared a kiss during the sketch, and Kim would later remember how she felt a "little zing." She said on a podcast episode in April that she also took note of his "BDE action," naturally.

"A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like "Hey do you have Pete's number?'" Kim recalled on a June episode of The Kardashians. "They were like 'Yeah' and I text him. I wasn't even thinking like 'Oh my god I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking...I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my...I was just basically DTF."