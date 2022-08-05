Helen Mirren and Fred Armisen Tease a “Funny as Hell” Documentary Now! Season 4

Watch : Helen Mirren Talks Receiving SAG Lifetime Achievement Award

Oh, Helen Mirren's got jokes.

In the teaser for Documentary Now!'s upcoming fourth season, premiering in October on AMC and IFC, the legendary Academy Award-winning actress—and Documentary Now! host—teases what's to come.

"I'm Helen Mirren. I'm pleased to announce the return of Documentary Now! for its 53rd season," she says. "Now, more than ever, the world needs Documentary Now!."

The series—from creators Fred Armisen, Bill Hader, Seth Meyers and Rhys Thomas—is, of course, entering its fourth season, not 53rd. But hey, who's counting?

The teaser ends with a chuckling Armisen saying, "Funny as hell," which we'll choose to interpret as a declaration of the hilarity that awaits.

Documentary Now!, which pokes fun at prestige documentaries with each episode taking on a different fictitious topic, is welcoming another Oscar winner into the mix for season four. Cate Blanchett will appear alongside Succession and Ted Lasso star Harriet Walter in an episode titled "Two Hairdressers in Bagglyport."

In the episode, which according to AMC, is "a comedic take on the documentaries 3 Salons at the Seaside and The September Issue," Walter will play a salon owner, with Blanchett playing her employee, as they prepare for their yearly look-book.