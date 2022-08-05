Tyler Perry Reflects on Having "Front Row Seat" to Meghan Markle’s Life

Tyler Perry will always be there through thick and thin for his friend Meghan Markle.
The prolific filmmaker, 52, reminisced about the pair's close bond in a heartwarming birthday message to the Duchess of Sussex in honor of her 41st birthday on Aug. 4.
"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years," Tyler captioned his Aug. 5 Instagram post. "I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."
Alongside his thoughtful note, the Madea creator shared a photo of Meghan, dressed in a black jumpsuit and matching heels, sweetly crouching down to kiss the hand of a young girl.
Tyler was instrumental in helping Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 37, settle into their new life in California after the pair moved across the pond following their announcement that they were stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020.
The Tyler Perry Studios founder allowed the couple—and their son Archie Harrison—to stay in his $18 million dollar mansion in Beverly Hills for free while the royals searched for a home of their own.
"We didn't have a plan," Meghan explained in her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey back in 2021, per the BBC. "We needed a house and [Tyler] offered his security as well, so it gave us breathing room to try to figure out what we were going to do."
The couple, who welcomed daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana in 2021, eventually purchased a home in Santa Barbara in August 2020.