Tyler Perry Reflects on Having "Front Row Seat" to Meghan Markle’s Life

Watch : Meghan Markle Receives Birthday Wishes From Kate Middleton & More

Tyler Perry will always be there through thick and thin for his friend Meghan Markle.

The prolific filmmaker, 52, reminisced about the pair's close bond in a heartwarming birthday message to the Duchess of Sussex in honor of her 41st birthday on Aug. 4.

"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years," Tyler captioned his Aug. 5 Instagram post. "I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people. I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

Alongside his thoughtful note, the Madea creator shared a photo of Meghan, dressed in a black jumpsuit and matching heels, sweetly crouching down to kiss the hand of a young girl.

Tyler was instrumental in helping Meghan and her husband Prince Harry, 37, settle into their new life in California after the pair moved across the pond following their announcement that they were stepping down from their royal duties in January 2020.