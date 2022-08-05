Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role

After starring in season two of Bridgerton, Simone Ashley finds herself not the object of someone's desires in "Love Letter," a new music video from electronic music duo ODESZA.

By Gabrielle Chung Aug 05, 2022 9:59 PMTags
Music VideosCelebritiesBridgerton
Watch: Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview

As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time.

After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.

Playing a woman named Iyla Chhaya, the 27-year-old faces endless rejection despite putting her best efforts in everything she tries. Even after partaking in a Footloose-esque dance practice and karate lessons with Cobra Kai actor Yuji Okumoto, her character fails to impress and is rebuffed in all of her pursuits through rejection letters.

At one point, she even dabbles in tracking down aliens, but is met with an extraterrestrial message reading: "Not interested at this time." Ouch!

photos
Where We've Seen the Bridgerton Cast Before

In a statement to Teen Vogue, ODESZA said it was "an honor" to work with Simone for the project, adding that she's "such a talented artist in her medium."

"The director, Dan Brown, (who we've worked with before) wrote such a compelling treatment, and seeing her bring it to life in full was pretty surreal," the electronic duo, comprised of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, added. "It was such a cool way to reinterpret the song visually."

 

Trending Stories

1

Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key

2

Abigail Spencer Reflects on "Hardest Year" That "Almost Killed" Her

3

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Step Out for Rare Outing in Los Angeles

As for Simone, fans can presumably see her ballroom dancing skills put to the test on season three of Bridgerton, which is currently in production. In June, the star shared her hopes for Kate and Anthony in the upcoming episodes.

"I'm excited to see Kate become Viscountess and head of the household," Simone told IMDB. "I think she has much to learn from Anthony. They'll be two little partners. I'd love to see them have a baby, to put it simply. Maybe that will happen, maybe it won't."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key

2

Abigail Spencer Reflects on "Hardest Year" That "Almost Killed" Her

3

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Step Out for Rare Outing in Los Angeles

4

Why Katy Perry Said "No Offense" to Kim Kardashian and Orlando Bloom

5

Christina Ricci Says Johnny Depp Explained Homosexuality to Her