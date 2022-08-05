Bridgerton's Simone Ashley Burns for Acceptance in New Music Video Role

Watch : Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley SHUTS DOWN Live Interview

As it turns out, Bridgerton star Simone Ashley is going to dance. One last time.

After dazzling viewers—and of course, Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton—on the second season of the hit Netflix series, the actress is starring as the diamond in ODESZA's new music video, "Love Letter." While Simone is experienced in being the object of desire as Kate Sharma, she finds herself to be the bane of others' existence in the four-minute visuals.

Playing a woman named Iyla Chhaya, the 27-year-old faces endless rejection despite putting her best efforts in everything she tries. Even after partaking in a Footloose-esque dance practice and karate lessons with Cobra Kai actor Yuji Okumoto, her character fails to impress and is rebuffed in all of her pursuits through rejection letters.

At one point, she even dabbles in tracking down aliens, but is met with an extraterrestrial message reading: "Not interested at this time." Ouch!