Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Early 2000s Mall Fashion Is Back, Baby

Watch : Kendall Jenner Gets COZY With Devin Booker: SEE PIC!

Early 2000s fashion is officially making a comeback and Kendall Jenner is very here for it.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her sporting an outfit that's very reminiscent of the looks that stars like Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, or Lindsay Lohan would've worn on the red carpet almost two decades earlier.

In the pics, Kendall can be seen at a rodeo smiling while wearing a light blue jean skirt and a white tank top with lettering on it that reads, "J'adore Cowboys." In her caption, Kendall shared that the photos were taken in "Wyoming," a state that has previously been a holiday destination for the Kardashian/Jenner family.

As it turns out, the rest of the fam is very much on board with Kendall's new look too. Kris Jenner commented, "My little cowgirl," while younger sister Kylie Jenner added, "I miss this."