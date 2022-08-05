Kendall Jenner's Latest Outfit Proves Early 2000s Mall Fashion Is Back, Baby

Early 2000s fashion is officially making a comeback and Kendall Jenner is very here for it.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 26, posted a series of photos on Instagram that showed her sporting an outfit that's very reminiscent of the looks that stars like Hilary Duff, Britney Spears, or Lindsay Lohan would've worn on the red carpet almost two decades earlier.
In the pics, Kendall can be seen at a rodeo smiling while wearing a light blue jean skirt and a white tank top with lettering on it that reads, "J'adore Cowboys." In her caption, Kendall shared that the photos were taken in "Wyoming," a state that has previously been a holiday destination for the Kardashian/Jenner family.
As it turns out, the rest of the fam is very much on board with Kendall's new look too. Kris Jenner commented, "My little cowgirl," while younger sister Kylie Jenner added, "I miss this."
But Kendall's iconic, early aughts tank top and jean skirt combo isn't the only popular fashion trend from the era that's making its way back into style.
Meghan Markle, Gigi Hadid and Camila Mendes were all seen recently rocking Bermuda shorts while out and about too.
In July, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, was spotted wearing a white button-down and navy blue Dior shorts while spending time with feminist icon Gloria Steinem in New York City.
Meghan kept her look effortlessly regal by completing the outfit with a brown Ralph Lauren belt and matching Cult Gaia purse.
That same month, Gigi showed how versatile the long shorts could be.
The model, 27, wore the cut-off jeans with a white t-shirt that featured diagonal cutouts, a white bag and black sunglasses.