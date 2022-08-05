Grant Gustin Shares Heartfelt Message After Announcement of The Flash’s Final Season

Watch : Grant Gustin Hilariously Recalls First Time Meeting Victor Cruz

The Flash is getting ready to speed off into the sunset.

With the news that The CW superhero drama would be coming to an end after nine seasons, star Grant Gustin took some time to reflect on the series and thank the hardcore fans of the show.

"By now, maybe most of you have seen the news, maybe some of you haven't," he began his Instagram video on August 5. "This week we announced that season nine of The Flash will be the final season, which is bittersweet. It's been an incredible nearly ten years of playing this character and getting to be a part of this show with an amazing cast and crew."

The 32-year-old Gustin has starred as titular speedster (aka Barry Allen) since the show premiered in October 2014.

"The fans, the people that love the show, are the only reason we've been able to go as long as we have," the Glee alum continued. "I'm really excited to get to do this one more time and finish on our terms. I'm going to enjoy every minute of it as much as I can. I wanted to say thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting the show and allowing us to go as long as we have."