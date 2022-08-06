How BFFs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Were Able to Mix Friendship and Business

Watch : Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough Dish on Working as BFFs

This summer is all about sharing wine and feeling fine for Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough.

The best friends launched their own wine label in 2019, with their company Fresh Vine Wine offering premium, lower-carb and lower-calorie bottles that are produced in Napa, California. Years into their business partnership, Dobrev, 33, and Hough, 34, are closer than ever, with Dobrev exclusively telling E! News that the pair "clicked immediately" when they were introduced through their mutual hairstylist more than a decade ago.

"We ended up going on a little friend date," Hough continued, "and have not left each other's side."

So what is the secret behind their special bond?

"We're very similar and very different at the same time," Dobrev explained. "We're strong in ways that the other isn't. In a weird way, we complete each other, which is really nice."