Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wedding Dress Tease Will Have You Begging for a First Look

Handing out roses is hard, but picking a wedding dress may be harder.
As the countdown continues for Kaitlyn Bristowe's upcoming wedding to Jason Tartick, Bachelor Nation is becoming more and more eager to learn new details about the big day. Kaitlyn, however, is still ironing out those details—including her wedding day fashion.
"I honestly go back and forth between like a million different dresses," she exclusively told E! News. "I go between this all laced, beautiful flowy moment to nope, just really simple straightforward dress to an outfit change to a two piece. I cannot decide."
If you asked Kaitlyn five years ago, she would have envisioned a simple dress. But now, her perspective has changed. "I want four dresses. I need outfit changes," she joked. "I don't know what it's gonna be, but it probably won't be simple."
After all, Kaitlyn has a not-so-simple vision for her wedding day. After using Pinterest boards and mood boards, ABC's former Bachelorette doesn't exactly predict a casual event.
"Jason I talked about it being Great Gatsby themed, just over the top," she said. "I never really envisioned myself getting married even when I was engaged the last time because that was from a TV show. I think I'm excited about a champagne fountain and what food we're gonna have and just making it so extravagant."
Many viewers watched Kaitlyn fall in love with Shawn Booth on season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. Others, however, became fans during her journey on Dancing With the Stars where she took home the Mirrorball Trophy in 2020. Instead of shying away from her experiences on the small screen, Kaitlyn said she may just embrace them on her wedding day.
"I honestly want to have the Dancing with the Stars cast there and just break out into some sort of elegant waltz or something," she said. "Jason and I both have a podcast and we thought about instead of a guestbook, everyone can just go to a little podcast booth and leave a little message. We just want to make it special to us, but unique for the guests as well."
Before any vows are shared, however, Kaitlyn is teaming up with David's Bridal to host the David's Bridal first-annual NashBlast on Aug. 19.
Held at the Viralish House in Nashville, the event will feature Kaitlyn and other members of Bachelor Nation dropping the David's Bridal and DanielXDiamond custom denim fringe jacket. Guests will be able to shop, sip Kaitlyn signature Spade & Sparrows wine and enjoy her Dew Edit premium scrunchies in every gift bag.
The partnership has the Off the Vine podcast host rethinking her whole wedding day look. "They have this white pantsuit," she explained. "I want to wear a pantsuit to my wedding. I would love a blazer pantsuit moment. I think it's so bossy."
With Nashville serving as the unofficial bachelorette capital of the world, could Kaitlyn see herself enjoying one last hoorah in the city before her wedding day?
"I keep going back and forth," she said. "My parents have a place out in Cabo and I thought about doing it there. Napa would be a dream. I don't want super rowdy. Don't give me the penis straws. I don't want anything. I'm 37."