Kaitlyn Bristowe's Wedding Dress Tease Will Have You Begging for a First Look

Watch : Bachelorette Star Kaitlyn Bristowe Dishes on Wedding Look

Handing out roses is hard, but picking a wedding dress may be harder.

As the countdown continues for Kaitlyn Bristowe's upcoming wedding to Jason Tartick, Bachelor Nation is becoming more and more eager to learn new details about the big day. Kaitlyn, however, is still ironing out those details—including her wedding day fashion.

"I honestly go back and forth between like a million different dresses," she exclusively told E! News. "I go between this all laced, beautiful flowy moment to nope, just really simple straightforward dress to an outfit change to a two piece. I cannot decide."

If you asked Kaitlyn five years ago, she would have envisioned a simple dress. But now, her perspective has changed. "I want four dresses. I need outfit changes," she joked. "I don't know what it's gonna be, but it probably won't be simple."

After all, Kaitlyn has a not-so-simple vision for her wedding day. After using Pinterest boards and mood boards, ABC's former Bachelorette doesn't exactly predict a casual event.