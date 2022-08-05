Willow Smith Shares Why Aftermath of Will Smith's Oscars Slap Didn’t "Rock" Her

Watch : Will Smith's Apology Video: 5 Biggest Bombshells

While the world may place celebrities on a pedestal, Willow Smith doesn't hold her famous family to those expectations.

So when her father, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, she didn't let the resulting media frenzy bring her down, telling Billboard that the scandal didn't disrupt her creativity or "rock me as much as my own internal demons."

"I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness," the singer continued. "Because of the position that we're in, our humanness sometimes isn't accepted, and we're expected to act in a way that isn't conducive to a healthy human life and isn't conducive to being honest."

Will shared a similar message in a video posted to social media on July 29, where he addressed fans' questions about the slap and noted, "I'm human and I made a mistake."

Will struck Chris onstage at the March award show after the comedian made a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head while presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature (the actress has publicly spoken about having alopecia).