The Vibrant New Tabitha Brown for Target Home Collection Just Dropped—And Most Items Are Under $20!

The second Tabitha Brown for Target collection dropped today and it has a ton of gorgeous, joy-sparking pieces for your home at affordable prices. Shop now before the collection sells out.

By Kristine Fellizar Aug 06, 2022 11:00 AMTags
Ecomm, Target x Tabitha Brown HomeTarget

We're always excited when a new collab drops, especially when it's at Target. But this new collection is one we're particularly excited about, and after just one look at the fab offerings you can shop, we guarantee that you will be too.

Target just dropped the second Tabitha Brown for Target collection and every single piece is stylish, bold and truly obsession-worthy. While the first collection featured all kinds of cute dresses and more, this time around, the new collection features must-have pieces for your home.

"As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality," Tabitha Brown said in a release. "Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives."

In our opinion, the new home collection really does put a smile on your face. There's home decor, furniture (a must-see!), stationery, and items for pets. Everything is super colorful and so well-designed, you'll want it all. 

Best part is, most items are under $20! With a collection this cute and prices so good, it's guaranteed to sell out of items fast.

We've rounded up some of our favorite affordable pieces from the new Tabitha Brown for Target home collection. Check those out below.

Affordable Things From Target Every 30-Year-Old Needs in Their Home
Our Top Picks From the Tabitha Brown for Target Home Collection

Tabitha Brown for Target Lemon Reusable Packable Tote

This packable tote featuring the colorful bold print you'll see on several pieces in the collection, is lightweight and perfect for shopping trips. It even has an interior pocket that you can use to hold your wallet or other small items. The tote was made to collapse and fold into the interior pocket to save space in your purse. You can get it today for $5.

$5
Tabitha Brown for Target Lemon Paperweight Gold

Keep your papers from going everywhere with this glam golden paperweight from the Tabitha Brown for Target collection. Like many other pieces in the collection, it's a lot more affordable than it looks!

$6
Tabitha Brown for Target Textured Embossed Round Mirror Pink

When we first laid eyes on this gorgeous textured pink mirror, we knew we just had to have it. The dimensions are 24" H x 24" W x 0.59" D, and it's $40. It's noted as one of the styles that's sure to sell out fast. Don't hesitate to get your hands on it!

$40
Tabitha Brown for Target 12oz Textured Lines 'Very Good' Mug

The Tabitha Brown for Target collection has a lot of really cute mugs worth adding to your cart. One we're loving is this cool textured lines mug which features a message along the inner rim. 

$7
Tabitha Brown for Target 24-inches x 36-inches Reversible Floral & Dot Accent Rug

This gorgeous accent rug features a cool floral design on one side and large polka dots on the other. It's even accented by a bright pink trim. So cute! It's also affordable at $15.

$15
Tabitha Brown for Target Ceramic Vase Blue

This gorgeous ceramic blue vase would make a stunning accent piece to your living space. The shape is unique, the dimensions are 9.72" H x 5.51", and it's $15.

$15
Tabitha Brown for Target Ceramic Vase Gold

This super chic gold vase perfectly complements the blue vase above. Plus, it's only $10! Such a great buy.

$10
Tabitha Brown for Target Plush Dog and Striped Decorative Pillow

How adorable is this plush decorative pillow? We love the design and the colors. If you turn it around, it's all stripes so you're basically getting two pillows in one. It's for indoor use only and it's $10.

$10
Tabitha Brown for Target Footed Ceramic Pink Candle Salted Jasmine

These candles can totally double as decorative pieces, which we absolutely love. The scent of the pink candle in particular is salted jasmine. As must-have for $12.

$12
Tabitha Brown for Target Metal with Brushed Gold Lid Candle Lemon/Sugared Acai

Like the above, these candles will add a nice pop of color to your home. They're infused with essential oils and the wick burns for about 50 hours. These are $10 a piece.

$10
Tabitha Brown for Target 15oz 'Hello There' Mug

Hello there! This cute mug features a circular pink handle, designed for easy pick up. We're obsessed! Plus, it's just $7.

$7
Tabitha Brown for Target Baskets

These versatile baskets are both decorative and functional. You can use these to store books, blankets, or throw pillows. You can even use the smaller basket as a planter. The smaller basket is $20, while the large palm design is $40, both of which are reasonably priced.

$20 - Small
$40 - Large
Tabitha Brown for Target Lemon Decorative Lumbar Pillow

We are so obsessed with the design and bold colors of this decorative pillow. You can add it to your couch or lounge chair for just $15.

$15
Tabitha Brown for Target Abstract Decorative Square Pillow

This vibrant throw pillow is the perfect match to the lumbar pillow above. It's about 18" x 18", and it's $15.

$15
Tabitha Brown for Target Ceramic Bowl Green

Take your table setting to the next level with this gorgeous green ceramic bowl. It's both microwave and dishwasher safe, and it's $20.

$20
Tabitha Brown for Target Small/Medium/Large Set Lemon Soft Cover Journals - 3 Pack

Jot down your thoughts or notes in these stylish soft cover journals. You get three in a pack and each notebook is a different size. Best part is, it's just $5!

$5
Tabitha Brown for Target 16'' x 20'' Framed Dog Wall Art

This super stylish art piece is a must-have for your wall. It features a digital illustration of a Russian terrier in cool bright colors, and it comes with the frame. You can add it to your home for $20.

$20
Tabitha Brown for Target 16'' x 20'' 'You are Seen' Framed Wall Art

This stunning wall art features abstract typography and embossed texture, giving it a cool unique vibe. You can get it today for $20.

$20
Tabitha Brown for Target Set Avocado Accessory Bags - 2 Pack

These versatile bags feature cool avocado-inspired designs, they're highly versatile and you get two for just $8. That price just can't be beat!

$8
Tabitha Brown for Target 18'' x 18'' Decorative Square Pillow Pink

Out of all the decorative pillows we've seen so far, this one has to be our fave! 

$15
Tabitha Brown for Target Recycled Glass Tumblers

Enjoy your favorite summertime beverage in these sleek glass tumblers from the Tabitha Brown for Target collection. You can choose between the allover palm leaves design or the "Hello There."

$8 - Palm
$8 - Hello
Looking for more great home finds to shop today? Check out the shopDisney clearance sale where you can take an extra 25% off sale items.

