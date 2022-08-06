The Vibrant New Tabitha Brown for Target Home Collection Just Dropped—And Most Items Are Under $20!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We're always excited when a new collab drops, especially when it's at Target. But this new collection is one we're particularly excited about, and after just one look at the fab offerings you can shop, we guarantee that you will be too.

Target just dropped the second Tabitha Brown for Target collection and every single piece is stylish, bold and truly obsession-worthy. While the first collection featured all kinds of cute dresses and more, this time around, the new collection features must-have pieces for your home.

"As a small-town girl, I grew up with big dreams and now, those dreams have become a reality," Tabitha Brown said in a release. "Target made me feel seen and created a safe space where I could be my authentic self. To me, joy comes from freedom, and I was free to be myself during this entire design process, which is reflected in the assortment. I hope my collections bring Target guests joy, love and optimism to their everyday lives."

In our opinion, the new home collection really does put a smile on your face. There's home decor, furniture (a must-see!), stationery, and items for pets. Everything is super colorful and so well-designed, you'll want it all.

Best part is, most items are under $20! With a collection this cute and prices so good, it's guaranteed to sell out of items fast.

We've rounded up some of our favorite affordable pieces from the new Tabitha Brown for Target home collection. Check those out below.