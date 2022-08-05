The Satanic Panic Is Getting the TV Treatment With Peacock's New Series Hysteria!

Watch : 8 Things to Know About NBCUniversal's Peacock

Eddie Munson, this is for you.

The Stranger Things character's love of heavy metal and Dungeons & Dragons led to widespread occult paranoia in Hawkins, much like that of the real-life Satanic panic that plagued 1980s America. Now, this very phenomenon is getting the television treatment.

Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to a coming-of-age thriller set against the backdrop of the frightful era. Titled Hysteria!, the show will center on a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts who, upon the disappearance of a beloved varsity quarterback, realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band. That is, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a witch hunt leading directly back to them.

On board as directors and executive producers are, fittingly, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves filmmakers, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.