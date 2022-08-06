Under $25 Skincare Products With Over 10,000 Five-Star Amazon Reviews to Add to Your Beauty Routine

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When it comes to taking care of your skin, only the best will do. While it's easy to assume that premium skincare products are more effective than more affordable options, that's not necessarily the case. Thanks to Amazon, you can find all sorts of budget-friendly skincare products to add to your skincare routine, and we've rounded up a few must-have products shoppers seem to love most.
If you want to find beauty products worth trying, we recommend starting with the Amazon Best Sellers list. It's where we discovered top-rated products like the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with over 70,000 five-star reviews. Shoppers swear by this serum to brighten and tighten their skin, and it's just $22!
Whether you're looking for acne treatments, makeup remover, body creams or retinol, Amazon has all of that and more at affordable prices. We've rounded up some under $25 skincare products with over 10,000 perfect five-star reviews. Check those out below.
TruSkin Vitamin C Serum
If you had to try just one item from this list, it has to be the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum with over 70,000 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers are obsessed with how well this works at brightening skin and reducing the appearance wrinkles. One of our own shopping editors even swears by this product. For just over $20, you can try this serum for yourself.
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics
There's a reason why the original Mighty Patch has over 73,000 five-star reviews. No matter how well you take care of your skin, pimples still manage to pop up every now and then. These small patches were made to help improve the look of pimples overnight. Amazon shoppers are so obsessed, numerous reviewers say these work like magic. From our experience, these truly do live up to the hype!
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes - Value Pack
These makeup remover wipes from Neutrogena are a true classic. They work really well at getting stubborn mascara and eyeliner off, and they're great to have on hand during summer to freshen up. These wipes have over 79,000 five-star reviews and you can get this value pack for $15.
Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater
Keep your skin refreshed all summer long with Mario Badescu's Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater. According to the brand, it will give you that extra bit of moisture when your skin is in need of hydration. It's gentle, safe for all skin types and will leave you with a nice dewy glow. It has over 41,500 star reviews and so many reviewers say they swear by this. One recent reviewer wrote, "This is the best spray!! It's cooling and light but still moisturizes your face. I love the scent, it's so fresh. I love to use it during the middle of the day, it's cool, light and refreshing!!"
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
According to the brand, this gentle, leave-on exfoliant from Paula's Choice was made to unclog and diminish enlarged pores, exfoliate dead skin cells, smooth wrinkles and brighten the skin. It has over 49,800 five-star reviews, and shoppers say this exfoliant is truly life changing.
One wrote, "My face was in a terrible state before this product. I looked like an alligator. Not like the kind Jimmy Choo wants, but more like the kind you find in the Florida Everglades. I've been using the product exactly two weeks and applied it twice daily as instructed. Let me tell you, it has changed the game for me! I've been single for 10 years now but after two short weeks I've now been on three dates, had a marriage proposal, somebody's husband is in my DM and a guy even offered me a puppy. Of course the puppy guy is now my committed boyfriend, but I digress. All I'm saying is... I don't make milkshakes so it has to be this exfoliant bringing all the boys to my yard."
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream
Sol de Janeiro's best-selling Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream was made to visibly smooth and tighten the appearance of the skin. The scent features notes of pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla. If you think that smells so good, it really does! In fact, one of our editors gets complimented every single time they use it. It has over 26,800 five-star reviews.
Thayers Alcohol-Free Coconut Water Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Thayer's best-selling Witch Hazel Facial Toner was created to leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated all day long. The brand claims your skin will look much healthier after just one use, and you'll see changes in your skin's texture after one week. This toner has over 87,000 five-star reviews and numerous shoppers say this is the best toner they've ever used.
One wrote, "I have used almost everything out there (Clinique, Neutrogena, Olay), and this works so much better! Everything seemed to dry my skin out even more. This has no stinging effect when applying, and it definitely helps with the redness that I have."
LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream for Face
LilyAna Naturals' Retinol Cream is a top-rated product made to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles, firm and lift the skin, smoothen rough texture and give you an overall glow, according to the brand. It's moisturizing and good for all skin types. It has over 23,000 five-star reviews, and one reviewer said this worked way better than their $75 serum.
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream
According to the brand, this all-in-one eye cream was formulated to brighten the eye area and give you more youthful-looking eyes. It's clean, made with natural products and is safe for sensitive or reactive skin. It has over 18,000 five-star reviews and shoppers say it really makes a difference. One wrote, "Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing."
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
According to the brand, this award-winning Drying Lotion was made to be an "on-the-spot solution" for surface blemishes. Its ingredients include calamine to soothe and coo, sulfur to inhibit oils and cleanse, salicylic acid to exfoliate and zinc oxide to absorb oil. It was formulated in the 1960s and is still one of the brand's top-selling products to this day. It has over 21,000 five-star reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
This hydrating repair serum by COSRX was made to bring your skin back to life by reducing dullness and soothing dehydrated skin. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews and many say it works wonders on dry or damaged skin.
One recent reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love this and consider it as my holy grail. I've used other COSRX products in the past, but this has got to be my favorite product so far. It goes on the skin great and smoothes on pretty well. Whether you have clear or textured skin, it feels lightweight but moisturizing. There is no strong scent to it, which I love. I have seen results in my skin, such as acne scars have been fading and my skin looks a bit more firm. I will continue to buy!"
Handmade Heroes All Natural Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub
This $10 all-natural lip scrub by Handmade Heroes has over 11,500 five-star reviews, with numerous shoppers saying they're comparable to lip scrubs you'd find from premium beauty brands. As one reviewer wrote, "Wow! My lips are always dry and it's drives my boyfriend crazy that I peel the dry skin. My lips feel new! They are soft, took the dead skin off and look hydrated. Definitely recommend and the price is great." At just $10, it's a lip scrub you'll want to try.
Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum - 3 Pack
Tree of Life's Complete Anti-Aging Regimen comes with three serums: vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and retinol. It's recommended to start your day with the vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serums, and then end your day with a retinol-hyaluronic acid combo for best results. These serums are all-natural and organic, paraben free, cruelty free and made in the United States. Individually, these serums cost about $12 to $15 a piece. So to spend $24 for a set of three, you're getting an amazing deal. Plus, these have over 40,900 five-star reviews! Numerous shoppers claim these work better than any of their high-end products.
