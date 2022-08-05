Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Hannah Dodd's Transformation Into Francesca

Watch : Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!

Will Hannah Dodd be the diamond of Bridgerton season three? That's highly possible.

Thanks to new pictures from set, we now know what Dodd's official debut as the new Francesca Bridgerton will look like. In the pics, the 27-year-old, who was announced as Ruby Stokes' replacement in the Netflix hit, looked right at home in a cream-colored Regency-era gown and sparkling diamonds. She also beamed as she stood next to her on-screen brother Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton.

"I'm so excited," she told TVLine in July of joining the the Bridgerton family. "Everybody's been so lovely. I just want to do a good job."

For those of you wondering what happened to the original Francesca, don't fret. Stokes moved on to a different Netflix project, titled Lockwood & Co., with the drama confirming Stokes' exit in May: "The only thing the Ton loves more than a scandal is a celebration. Do joyously welcome the newest member to the Bridgerton family."