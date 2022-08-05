Kelsey Owens Says She Was Fired From Siesta Key With "No Warning"

Siesta Key is losing one of its biggest—and original—cast members.
On Aug. 5, Kelsey Owens announced on Instagram that she is no longer part of the MTV reality show.
"Last night I was walking into scene at a freaking strip club of all places and was informed that I will be cut moving forward on Siesta Key with absolutely no warning," she wrote. "It's mind blowing & truly disgusting that after working on a show since I was 19 years old where I've shared things about my personal life I wasn't always comfortable with, revolved my whole life around, and put so much effort into could come to an end in such a disrespectful manner and so abrupt."
After learning the news, Kelsey added that she "cried my eyes out" before filming her last scene as best she could under the circumstances.
In her announcement, the 25-year-old also expressed gratitude for the special memories she made on the show, which first kicked off in July 2017 and follows the lives of a group of friends living in the Florida city.
"Despite the way things were handled, I am so grateful for the friends I've made, once in a lifetime opportunities I've been given, and most of all the fans," she wrote. "My time on the show may have come to an end but this is just the beginning for me. Time to strut my way into this next chapter."
Soon after sharing her announcement, Kelsey received supportive messages from her Siesta Key co-stars including Juliette Porter.
"The crown may tilt but never falls!!" she wrote in the comment section. "We've made some amazing memories I'll never forget despite the ups and downs. Love you forever. Time to hop on the next roller coaster girl!! Just the beginning."
Madisson Hausburg added, "I'm still in shock and can't seem to find the right words. You have put your heart and soul into this show and you deserve the world. I love you so much Kels, and I cannot wait to watch you flourish."
Kelsey's boyfriend Max Strong, who has also appeared on the show, expressed disappointment in how producers handled her departure. "I'm so sorry you were treated this way Kelsey," he wrote. "You are an incredible person and I know you have put your heart into this show."
Up until her firing, Kelsey had been spotted filming season 5 and even appeared in Juliette's JMP The Label runway show for Miami Swim Week in July.
An official air date for the upcoming season has yet to be announced. E! News has reached out to MTV for comment.