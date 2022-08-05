Gigi Hadid Reveals She’s Launching Her Own Fashion Line

Watch : Tan France Talks Co-Hosting With Gigi Hadid on Netflix Show

Gigi Hadid is adding an exciting new role to her resume: Brand founder.

The supermodel, who continues to be booked and busy in the fashion industry, appears to be using her expertise and applying it to her new clothing line, Guest in Residence. Taking to Instagram on Aug. 4, the 27-year-old teased that she's "been workin on something," tagging the brand's official Instagram page.

Although Gigi didn't share any additional details about her new fashion venture, she's certainly been hard at work.

Alongside her message, Gigi shared behind-the-scenes photos of herself looking at swatches of fabrics in a kaleidoscope of colors and mock-ups of possible styles. Other snapshots teased the upcoming products with stacks of clothes folded near a window.

Naturally, Gigi served as her label's own model, posing in a canary yellow long-sleeve sweater and a loose-fitted pajama set.

The star updated her bio to highlight her new titles, adding that she's the "founder, creative director" of Guest in Residence.